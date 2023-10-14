Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
15 OCTOBER, 2023
10 best Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies
Samantha made her debut in a romantic film alongside Naga Chaitanya and was awarded Best Debut Actress
Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)
Image: Samantha Instagram
In this thrill and fantasy film, Samantha’s role as Bindhu was highly appreciated by the audience
Eega (2012)
Video source- YouTube
Samantha’s chemistry with the actor Pawan Kalyan and her role became the reason for the huge success of the movie
Attarintiki Daredi (2013)
Video source- YouTube
The film featuring Nitin and Samantha who falls in love with each other got huge success at the box office and became the 8th highest-grossing in Telugu films
A Aa (2016)
Image source- sunnxt instagram
In this Tamil action film, the actress was seen with Vijay Thalapathy, and her performance was highly praised publicly
Theri (2016)
Video Source- YouTube
The film starring Ram Charan and Samantha is the highest-grossing action film that also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography
Rangasthalam (2018)
Video source- YouTube
Samantha’s role for a movie about seventy-year-old woman getting transferred into 20-year-old girl received great appreciation from the box office
Oh Baby (2019)
Image source- Samantha Instagram
A remake of the film “96” featured Samantha in the lead role, and her performance was heartfelt and emotional
Jaanu (2020)
Video source- YouTube
In the film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mnandana, Samantha made a cameo for an item song which received huge recognition worldwide
Pushpa (2021)
Image Source- Samantha Instagram
Film having Vijay Devorkonda and Samanth Ruth Prabhu is a rom-com film known for her mind-blowing performance as Aradhya
Kushi (2023)
Image source- Samantha Instagram
