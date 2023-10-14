Heading 3

15 OCTOBER, 2023

10 best Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies

Samantha made her debut in a romantic film alongside Naga Chaitanya and was awarded Best Debut Actress

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

In this thrill and fantasy film, Samantha’s role as Bindhu was highly appreciated by the audience

Eega (2012)

Samantha’s chemistry with the actor Pawan Kalyan and her role became the reason for the huge success of the movie

Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

The film featuring Nitin and Samantha who falls in love with each other got huge success at the box office and became the 8th highest-grossing in Telugu films

A Aa (2016)

In this Tamil action film, the actress was seen with Vijay Thalapathy, and her performance was highly praised publicly

Theri (2016)

The film starring Ram Charan and Samantha is the highest-grossing action film that also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography

Rangasthalam (2018)

Samantha’s role for a movie about seventy-year-old woman getting transferred into 20-year-old girl received great appreciation from the box office

Oh Baby (2019)

A remake of the film “96” featured Samantha in the lead role, and her performance was heartfelt and emotional

Jaanu (2020)

In the film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mnandana, Samantha made a cameo for an item song which received huge recognition worldwide

Pushpa (2021)

Film having Vijay Devorkonda and Samanth Ruth Prabhu is a rom-com film known for her mind-blowing performance as Aradhya

Kushi (2023)

