Pujya Doss

september 06, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best school K-dramas

Set in the 1990s, this drama follows the lives of high school friends, their nostalgic memories, and the mysteries of first love

Reply 1997

Image: tvN

An exploration of the lives of teachers and students at a high school, dealing with real-world issues and challenges

School 2013

Image: KBS2

Follow the dreams and aspirations of students at Kirin Art High School as they pursue careers in the entertainment industry

Dream High 

Image: KBS2

This drama delves into the competitive world of high school cheerleading and the academic pressures students face

Sassy Go Go 

Image: KBS2

A sweet and playful romance between a high school girl and a popular but arrogant boy in this classic adaptation

Playful Kiss

Image: MBC

Identical twins, one bullied and the other popular, switch lives in this drama filled with mystery and suspense

Who Are You: School 

Image: KBS2

In a world where a mobile app alerts you if someone nearby likes you, this series explores the complexities of modern high school relationships

Image: Netflix

Love Alarm

A story of love and rivalry among the heirs of wealthy families, set against the backdrop of an elite high school

Image: SBS

The Heirs 

A heartwarming tale of young athletes at a sports university, focusing on weightlifting and first love

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image: MBC

This drama takes a contemporary look at the challenges faced by high school students, including bullying and academic pressures

School 2017

Image: KBS2

