10 Best school K-dramas
Set in the 1990s, this drama follows the lives of high school friends, their nostalgic memories, and the mysteries of first love
Reply 1997
Image: tvN
An exploration of the lives of teachers and students at a high school, dealing with real-world issues and challenges
School 2013
Image: KBS2
Follow the dreams and aspirations of students at Kirin Art High School as they pursue careers in the entertainment industry
Dream High
Image: KBS2
This drama delves into the competitive world of high school cheerleading and the academic pressures students face
Sassy Go Go
Image: KBS2
A sweet and playful romance between a high school girl and a popular but arrogant boy in this classic adaptation
Playful Kiss
Image: MBC
Identical twins, one bullied and the other popular, switch lives in this drama filled with mystery and suspense
Who Are You: School
Image: KBS2
In a world where a mobile app alerts you if someone nearby likes you, this series explores the complexities of modern high school relationships
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
A story of love and rivalry among the heirs of wealthy families, set against the backdrop of an elite high school
Image: SBS
The Heirs
A heartwarming tale of young athletes at a sports university, focusing on weightlifting and first love
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
This drama takes a contemporary look at the challenges faced by high school students, including bullying and academic pressures
School 2017
Image: KBS2