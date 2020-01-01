10 Best-selling K-pop Albums in History

Released in 2023 by the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, the album ranks #1 on the list which sold around 6.2 million copies worldwide as listed by The Circle Chart and IFPI. The boy group has managed to become a global sensation.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
FML - SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN yet again managed to grab the second spot with their 11th EP which sold around 5.5 million copies worldwide. They are currently one of the best-selling K-pop bands.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seventeenth Heaven - SEVENTEEN
With over 5.2 million copies being sold, Stray Kids comes 3rd on the list. The album was released in 2023 and they continue to create waves with their music.
Image: JYP Entertainment
5- Star - Stray Kids
BTS manages to still be in the top 5 with an album released back in 2020. It sold over 5 million copies worldwide.
Image: BIGHIT Music
MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 - BTS
In 2019, BTS sold more than 4.6 million copies worldwide with their album. It was just the beginning of their global stardom with the release of MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.
Image: BIGHIT Music
MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA - BTS
Released in 2023, the album sold more than 4.2 million copies. Moreover, they also won the Best Artist in the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.
Image: SM Entertainment
ISTJ - NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN maintains their position as one of the best-selling artists with the 2022 album. It sold approximately 4.2 copies worldwide.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Face of the Sun - SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids yet again jumps back on the list with their 2023 release. The mini-album sold more than 4 million copies, solidifying their position in the industry.
Image: JYP Entertainment
Rock-star - Stray Kids
This 2020 release by BTS remains one of the most iconic albums of all time. They sold over 3.8 million copies worldwide.
Image: BIGHIT Entertainment
Be - BTS
Stray Kids yet again secures a spot in the top 10 in the list. Their album was released in 2022 and it sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide.