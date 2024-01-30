10 best-selling K-pop albums of January 2024
Released Jan 29, 2024, selling 815.3k copies, this album showcases (G)I-DLE's evolving style, blending catchy tunes with bold concepts, captivating fans worldwide
Image: CUBE Entertainment.
2 by (G)I-DLE:
Released Jan 15, 2024, with 716.5k copies sold, NMIXX's debut album charms with diverse tracks, revealing their potential and promising a bright future
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Fe3O4: BREAK by NMIXX:
Released Jan 8, 2024, selling 521.4k copies, ITZY's album exudes empowerment, featuring energetic beats and empowering messages, resonating with their enthusiastic fan base
Image: JYP Entertainment.
BORN TO BE by ITZY:
Released Jan 22, 2024, with 257.1k copies sold, TWS's album offers refreshing melodies and captivating lyrics, delivering a blend of emotions that captivate listeners' hearts
Sparkling Blue by TWS:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Released Jan 22, 2024, selling 184.9k copies, EVNNE's album explores diverse sounds and narratives, showcasing their artistic depth and promising potential in the industry
Un: SEEN by EVNNE:
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment.
Released Dec 27, 2023, with 133.2k copies sold in January and a total of 912.4k copies sold, NCT 127's album captivates with dynamic tracks and powerful performances
Be There For Me by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Released Jan 9, 2024, with 102.0k copies sold, SF9's album boasts versatile tracks, blending genres seamlessly and highlighting their musical prowess and evolving style
Sequence by SF9:
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Released Jan 30, 2024, with 91.1k copies sold, VANNER's album offers an electrifying journey, combining bold beats and captivating melodies, leaving listeners craving more
Capture the Flag by VANNER:
Image: KLAP Entertainment.
Released Jan 22, 2024, selling 87.5k copies, AB6IX's album captivates with its introspective themes and addictive tunes, solidifying their status as rising stars in the industry
The Future is Ours: Found by AB6IX:
Image: Brand New Music.
Released Jan 10, 2024, with 73.0k copies sold, 8TURN's album enchants with its emotive tracks and mesmerizing melodies, showcasing their unique musical identity and promising potential
Stunning by 8TURN:
Image: MNH Entertainment.