10 best-selling K-pop artists in history

The biggest boy group not only in the K-pop industry but in the world. The group has amassed an astonishing 40,085,080 album sales throughout their celebrated career
This 13-member powerhouse has captured hearts of fans worldwide with their catchy tunes. The group boasts an impressive 32,228,928 copies sold in total
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN:
Known for their bold and innovative music style, they have quickly risen to prominence in K-pop scene. With 21,754,699 copies sold, they've proven their ability to captivate audiences with unique sound
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids:
As part of NCT universe, NCT DREAM has made waves with their infectious melodies. Selling 15,808,384 copies, they've established themselves as a force to be reckoned with
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT DREAM:
With their powerful vocals and charismatic performances, EXO has garnered dedicated global fanbase. Their impressive sales of 15,144,409 albums highlight their popularity and influence
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO:
The group has made significant strides with dynamic music and captivating stage presence. Having sold 13,048,901 copies, they continue to leave a mark
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127:
Image: BIGHIT Entertainment
TXT has quickly made a name for themselves with fresh sound and compelling performances. Selling 12,836,796 albums, they surely stand out in the competitive K-pop landscape
TXT:
The girl group has achieved immense success both in South Korea and internationally. With 12,674,717 copies sold, TWICE's catchy tunes and colorful aesthetics have won over fans worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE:
Emerging from survival reality show I-LAND, ENHYPEN has skyrocketed to fame with impressive talent and charm. Selling 9,398,045 copies, they represent next generation of K-pop stars
ENHYPEN:
Image: BELIFT LAB
With powerful performances, ATEEZ has garnered dedicated fanbase known as ATINY. Selling 7,859,030 copies, they continue to push boundaries and make waves in the industry