Heading 3

Hrishita Das

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 best-selling K-pop artists in history

Image: BIGHIT Entertainment

BTS: 

The biggest boy group not only in the K-pop industry but in the world. The group has amassed an astonishing 40,085,080 album sales throughout their celebrated career

This 13-member powerhouse has captured hearts of fans worldwide with their catchy tunes. The group boasts an impressive 32,228,928 copies sold in total

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN: 

Known for their bold and innovative music style, they have quickly risen to prominence in K-pop scene. With 21,754,699 copies sold, they've proven their ability to captivate audiences with unique sound

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids: 

As part of NCT universe, NCT DREAM has made waves with their infectious melodies. Selling 15,808,384 copies, they've established themselves as a force to be reckoned with 

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT DREAM: 

With their powerful vocals and charismatic performances, EXO has garnered dedicated global fanbase. Their impressive sales of 15,144,409 albums highlight their popularity and influence 

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO: 

The group has made significant strides with dynamic music and captivating stage presence. Having sold 13,048,901 copies, they continue to leave a mark 

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127: 

Image: BIGHIT Entertainment

TXT has quickly made a name for themselves with fresh sound and compelling performances. Selling 12,836,796 albums, they surely stand out in the competitive K-pop landscape

TXT: 

The girl group has achieved immense success both in South Korea and internationally. With 12,674,717 copies sold, TWICE's catchy tunes and colorful aesthetics have won over fans worldwide

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE: 

Emerging from survival reality show I-LAND, ENHYPEN has skyrocketed to fame with impressive talent and charm. Selling 9,398,045 copies, they represent next generation of K-pop stars

ENHYPEN: 

Image: BELIFT LAB

With powerful performances, ATEEZ has garnered dedicated fanbase known as ATINY. Selling 7,859,030 copies, they continue to push boundaries and make waves in the industry

ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here