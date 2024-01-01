Heading 3

Hrishita Das

may 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best-selling K-pop groups debuted in 2024

The girl group sold a total of 592,357 copies with their debut album SUPER REAL ME and took the world by storm

Image: BELIFT LAB

ILLIT 

Following closely, the newly formed boy group sold 523,894 copies with their first EP, Sparkling Blue

Image: Pledis Entertainment

TWS 

YG Entertainment’s latest phenomenon sold 484,494 copies with their self-titled album BABYMONS7ER

BABYMONSTER

Image: YG Entertainment

The Japanese subunit of NCT made its debut with the self-titled single album and sold a total of 386,340 copies

NCT WISH

Image: SM Entertainment

The five-member boy group under Redstart ENM sold a total of 136,821 copies with their debut album Kick-START

TIOT

Image: Redstart ENM

The newly formed girl group from the survival show Universe Ticket released their debut album We Unis and sold 51,912 copies

UNIS 

Image: F&F Entertainment

CUBE Entertainment’s boy group made their debut with the self-titled single album and sold a total of 44,216 copies

NOWADAYS 

Image: CUBE Entertainment

RESCENE 

Image: THE MUZE Entertainment

The five-member girl group under THE MUZE Entertainment sold a total of 33,627 copies with their single debut album Re: Scene

The Japanese boy band under YY Entertainment made their debut with the album TO My New Friends and sold 29,389 copies

TOZ 

Image: YY Entertainment

The seven-member boy group sold a total of 28,975 copies with their debut album, All Ours

ALL(H)OURS

Image: EDEN Entertainment

