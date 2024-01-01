10 Best-selling K-pop groups debuted in 2024
The girl group sold a total of 592,357 copies with their debut album SUPER REAL ME and took the world by storm
Image: BELIFT LAB
ILLIT
Following closely, the newly formed boy group sold 523,894 copies with their first EP, Sparkling Blue
Image: Pledis Entertainment
TWS
YG Entertainment’s latest phenomenon sold 484,494 copies with their self-titled album BABYMONS7ER
BABYMONSTER
Image: YG Entertainment
The Japanese subunit of NCT made its debut with the self-titled single album and sold a total of 386,340 copies
NCT WISH
Image: SM Entertainment
The five-member boy group under Redstart ENM sold a total of 136,821 copies with their debut album Kick-START
TIOT
Image: Redstart ENM
The newly formed girl group from the survival show Universe Ticket released their debut album We Unis and sold 51,912 copies
UNIS
Image: F&F Entertainment
CUBE Entertainment’s boy group made their debut with the self-titled single album and sold a total of 44,216 copies
NOWADAYS
Image: CUBE Entertainment
RESCENE
Image: THE MUZE Entertainment
The five-member girl group under THE MUZE Entertainment sold a total of 33,627 copies with their single debut album Re: Scene
The Japanese boy band under YY Entertainment made their debut with the album TO My New Friends and sold 29,389 copies
TOZ
Image: YY Entertainment
The seven-member boy group sold a total of 28,975 copies with their debut album, All Ours
ALL(H)OURS
Image: EDEN Entertainment