10 best-selling South Korean female soloists
Image: New Era Project
Lee Soo Young -
The South Korean soloist has been dominating the industry since debut and continues to do so. She sold a total of 1,353,500 copies
The BLACKPINK member has sold 1,350,192 units with just one album which showcases the incredible influence she has
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo -
Not just a successful actress but IU is also a formidable force in the Korean music industry as well. She sold a total of 1,261,427 copies
Image: EDAM
IU -
From Girls’ Generation’s leader to a phenomenal solo artist, Taeyeon has sold around 1,041,679 copies in total
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon -
She did not just move the masses by being BLACKPINK’s member but also as a soloist and sold a whopping 872,266 copies
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa -
Known as the Queen of K-pop the artist has paved the way for many young artists by pushing boundaries constantly. She sold 783,508 copies in total
Image: SM Entertainment
BoA -
Yet another valuable member of BLACKPINK who managed to sell 694,181 copies with just her debut solo album
Rosé -
Image: YG Entertainment
The TWICE member made an incredible mark by selling 548,647 copies with just her first solo album
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jihyo -
The former Iz*One member has been creating waves with her solo music and sold 501,397 copies in total
Yena -
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
She is known not only as a Mamamoo member but also for her incredible solo music which sold 432,111 copies
Moonbyul -
Image: RBW