april 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 best-selling South Korean female soloists

Hrishita Das

Image: New Era Project

Lee Soo Young -

The South Korean soloist has been dominating the industry since debut and continues to do so. She sold a total of 1,353,500 copies

The BLACKPINK member has sold 1,350,192 units with just one album which showcases the incredible influence she has 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo -

Not just a successful actress but IU is also a formidable force in the Korean music industry as well. She sold a total of 1,261,427 copies

Image: EDAM

IU -

From Girls’ Generation’s leader to a phenomenal solo artist, Taeyeon has sold around 1,041,679 copies in total

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon -

She did not just move the masses by being BLACKPINK’s member but also as a soloist and sold a whopping 872,266 copies

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa -

Known as the Queen of K-pop the artist has paved the way for many young artists by pushing boundaries constantly. She sold 783,508 copies in total

Image: SM Entertainment

BoA -

Yet another valuable member of BLACKPINK who managed to sell 694,181 copies with just her debut solo album

Rosé -

Image: YG Entertainment

The TWICE member made an incredible mark by selling 548,647 copies with just her first solo album

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jihyo -

The former Iz*One member has been creating waves with her solo music and sold 501,397 copies in total

Yena - 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

She is known not only as a Mamamoo member but also for her incredible solo music which sold 432,111 copies

Moonbyul -

Image: RBW

