10 Best Shin Hye Sun K-dramas

Five Enough: Shin Hye Sun plays the lovable Lee Yeon Tae, a shy woman who finds unexpected love in this heartwarming family drama about overcoming life's challenges
Image: KBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea: As Cha Shi Ah, Shin Hye Sun supports a tale of reincarnated love between a mermaid and a con artist, adding depth to enchanting fantasy romance
Image: SBS
Stranger: Shin Hye Sun portrays Young Eun Soo, an ambitious prosecutor, in this gripping thriller that delves into corruption within prosecutor’s office
Image: tvN
My Golden Life: Playing Seo Ji An, a struggling young woman who discovers her true identity, Shin Hye Sun captivates viewers in this drama about family and personal growth
Image: Netflix
Thirty but Seventeen: As Woo Seo Ri, Shin Hye Sun excels in this romantic comedy about a woman who wakes up from a coma at 30, only to find herself mentally still 17
Image: SBS
The Hymn of Death: Shin Hye Sun stars as Yun Sim Deok, Korea's first professional soprano, in this tragic romance based on a real-life story of love and loss
Image: SBS
Angel's Last Mission: Love: As Lee Yeon Seo, a blind ballerina, Shin Hye Sun beautifully navigates this fantasy romance where an angel helps her find love and hope again
Image: KBS
Image: tvN
Mr. Queen: Shin Hye Sun shines as Kim So Yong, a queen with a modern man's soul inside her, delivering a hilarious and touching performance in this historical body-swap comedy
See You in My 19th Life: As Ban Ji Eum, Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of a person who remembers every life she has lived but in her 19th life she finds her true love and goes to do anything to be with him
Image: tvN
Welcome to Samdalri: Shin Hye Sun portrays Cho Sam Dal who is extremely successful in her professional life but faces many traumas in her personal life, showcased in a beautiful journey of finding herself again