10 Best SHINee songs
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Lucifer
Known for its sharp choreography and catchy electronic beats, the song showcases SHINee's powerful performance and vocal prowess
This hybrid remix combines two songs into one dynamic track, highlighting SHINee's versatility and unique sound
Sherlock
Image credit: SM Entertainment
An addictive song with an infectious hook, the track became an anthem in the K-pop world and solidified SHINee's global presence
Ring Ding Dong
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Debuting with this smooth R&B track, this song managed to capture hearts with its fresh sound and youthful charm
Replay
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Dive into the refreshing beats of Atlantis, a song that captivates with its nautical theme and dynamic blend of pop and house elements
Atlantis
Image credit: SM Entertainment
A high-energy track with dubstep influences, the track features intricate choreography and a powerful, anthemic chorus
Everybody
Image credit: SM Entertainment
This electro-funk song is marked by its innovative use of a microphone stand in the choreography, showing SHINee's creative edge
Dream Girl
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Embracing a retro concept, it brings back the '90s with its vibrant beats and nostalgic visuals
1 of 1
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, this track captivates with its blend of funk and pop, showcasing SHINee's romantic side
Juliette
Image credit: SM Entertainment
SHINee's comeback track features a powerful, anti-love message with hip-hop influences and a catchy chorus, showcasing the group's versatility
Don't Call Me
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Image credit: SM Entertainment
