Hrishita Das

JULY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best SHINee songs

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Lucifer

Known for its sharp choreography and catchy electronic beats, the song showcases SHINee's powerful performance and vocal prowess

 This hybrid remix combines two songs into one dynamic track, highlighting SHINee's versatility and unique sound

Sherlock

Image credit: SM Entertainment

An addictive song with an infectious hook, the track became an anthem in the K-pop world and solidified SHINee's global presence

Ring Ding Dong

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Debuting with this smooth R&B track, this song managed to capture hearts with its fresh sound and youthful charm

Replay

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Dive into the refreshing beats of Atlantis, a song that captivates with its nautical theme and dynamic blend of pop and house elements

Atlantis

Image credit: SM Entertainment

A high-energy track with dubstep influences, the track features intricate choreography and a powerful, anthemic chorus

Everybody

Image credit: SM Entertainment

This electro-funk song is marked by its innovative use of a microphone stand in the choreography, showing SHINee's creative edge

 Dream Girl

Image credit: SM Entertainment

 Embracing a retro concept, it brings back the '90s with its vibrant beats and nostalgic visuals

1 of 1

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, this track captivates with its blend of funk and pop, showcasing SHINee's romantic side

Juliette

Image credit: SM Entertainment

SHINee's comeback track features a powerful, anti-love message with hip-hop influences and a catchy chorus, showcasing the group's versatility

 Don't Call Me

Image credit: SM Entertainment

