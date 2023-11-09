Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 09, 2023

10 best sitcoms 

Kicking off our list is the iconic '90s series that needs no introduction. "Friends" delivered endless laughs and unforgettable catchphrases

Friends

Join the quirky employees of Dunder Mifflin as they navigate the mundane world of paper sales. "The Office" is a mockumentary masterpiece

The Office

Follow the life of Jess, who moves in with three bachelors after having a bad breakup and how they try to find their places in the world 

New Girl

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie have been entertaining us for over three decades with their animated antics in the town of Springfield

The Simpsons

Leslie Knope and the Pawnee Parks Department bring a fresh, optimistic spin to the mockumentary format

Parks and Recreation

The Big Bang Theory

Nerdy humor takes the center stage as a group of socially awkward scientists navigates life, love, and friendship

This modern classic features the hilarious detectives of the 99th precinct, led by the lovable Jake Peralta

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A unique blend of family dynamics, "Modern Family" captures the essence of the modern American family with heart and humor

Modern Family

How I Met Your Mother 

A father recounts to his children through a series of flashbacks, the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to him meeting their mother

Shows us the childhood of Sheldon from Big Bang Theory, who was socially impaired and faced some unique challenges with his family and neighbourhood in Texas

Young Sheldon

