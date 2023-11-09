Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
November 09, 2023
10 best sitcoms
Kicking off our list is the iconic '90s series that needs no introduction. "Friends" delivered endless laughs and unforgettable catchphrases
Friends
Images: Imdb
Join the quirky employees of Dunder Mifflin as they navigate the mundane world of paper sales. "The Office" is a mockumentary masterpiece
Images: Imdb
The Office
Follow the life of Jess, who moves in with three bachelors after having a bad breakup and how they try to find their places in the world
New Girl
Images: Imdb
Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie have been entertaining us for over three decades with their animated antics in the town of Springfield
The Simpsons
Images: Imdb
Leslie Knope and the Pawnee Parks Department bring a fresh, optimistic spin to the mockumentary format
Parks and Recreation
Images: Imdb
The Big Bang Theory
Images: Imdb
Nerdy humor takes the center stage as a group of socially awkward scientists navigates life, love, and friendship
This modern classic features the hilarious detectives of the 99th precinct, led by the lovable Jake Peralta
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Images: Imdb
A unique blend of family dynamics, "Modern Family" captures the essence of the modern American family with heart and humor
Modern Family
Images: Imdb
How I Met Your Mother
Images: Imdb
A father recounts to his children through a series of flashbacks, the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to him meeting their mother
Shows us the childhood of Sheldon from Big Bang Theory, who was socially impaired and faced some unique challenges with his family and neighbourhood in Texas
Young Sheldon
Images: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.