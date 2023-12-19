Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 19, 2023
10 best slice-of-life anime
Revolves around the story of a young country boy with a fierce temper the various humorous and heart-touching moments make it a must-watch
Barakamon
Image: Imdb
Created by Hiromu Arakawa the story of the joyous Elric brothers will incredibly give you the taste of a farm life
Image: Imdb
Silver Spoon
The narrative centres around a fearless cheerful high school girl Nadeshiko Kagamihara who is forced to take shelter at the campsite while trying to get to Mount Fuji
Laid-Back Camp
Image: Imdb
The simple yet captivating plot comes with some humorous punchlines and adorable moments
Nichijou - My Ordinary Life
Image: Imdb
Escape the facade of the stressful days with this heartwarming story of two high school girls who navigate a wasteland after a strange apocalypse
Girls' Last Tour
Image: Imdb
Fascinates the audience with incredible visuals and intriguing characters this ordinary yet entertaining series did proper justice to the slice-of-life genre
Clannad
Image: Imdb
Captures the hearts of a lot of viewers, this anime is loaded with funny scenes and extraordinary chemistry between friends
Daily Lives of High School Boys
Image: Imdb
Despite starting with a heavy note, the blossoming relationship between the leads will escort you to the beautiful journey of fatherhood, love and happiness
Bunny Drop
Image: Imdb
Toradora!
Image: Imdb
The unlikely friendship of two highschoolers who help each other to confess their love to their crushes will make your tummy ache with laughter
Weaved around the story of a Hotaro Oreki who thrives to prevent the abolishment of his high school's Classic Literature Club is simply heartwarming
Hyouka
Image: Imdb
