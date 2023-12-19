Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 19, 2023

10 best slice-of-life anime

Revolves around the story of a young country boy with a fierce temper the various humorous and heart-touching moments make it a must-watch 

Barakamon

Image: Imdb

Created by Hiromu Arakawa the story of the joyous Elric brothers will incredibly give you the taste of a farm life 

Image: Imdb

Silver Spoon

The narrative centres around a fearless cheerful high school girl Nadeshiko Kagamihara who is forced to take shelter at the campsite while trying to get to Mount Fuji

Laid-Back Camp

Image: Imdb

The simple yet captivating plot comes with some humorous punchlines and adorable moments 

Nichijou - My Ordinary Life

Image: Imdb

Escape the facade of the stressful days with this heartwarming story of two high school girls who navigate a wasteland after a strange apocalypse

Girls' Last Tour

Image: Imdb

Fascinates the audience with incredible visuals and intriguing characters this ordinary yet entertaining series did proper justice to the slice-of-life genre

Clannad

Image: Imdb

Captures the hearts of a lot of viewers, this anime is loaded with funny scenes and extraordinary chemistry between friends 

Daily Lives of High School Boys

Image: Imdb

Despite starting with a heavy note, the blossoming relationship between the leads will escort you to the beautiful journey of fatherhood, love and happiness 

Bunny Drop

Image: Imdb

Toradora!

Image: Imdb

The unlikely friendship of two highschoolers who help each other to confess their love to their crushes will make your tummy ache with laughter 

Weaved around the story of a Hotaro Oreki who thrives to prevent the abolishment of his high school's Classic Literature Club is simply heartwarming 

Hyouka

Image: Imdb

