Ishita Gupta

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 best slice of life
K-dramas

Despite following a simple storyline this lovable series teaches us the value of happiness, kindness, and moving on in life 

Image: tVN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The inspirational story of the protagonist dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder this popular drama gracefully touches many serious topics like small-mindedness against the disabled, work politics, and family vendetta 

Image: ENA

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Centered around the narrative of five childhood friends this heartwarming drama gives us many important lessons on love, family, and friendship 

Image: tVN

Reply 1988

This multi-starrer drama is incredibly impactful in helping us to deal with the ups and downs of the life 

Image: tVN

Our Blues

Considered one of the breakthrough series in the Korean industry the endearing story of five childhood friends working in the same hospital comes across as a breath of fresh air 

Image: tVN

Hospital Playlist

Starring famous actors like Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi the storyline presents an excellent blend of drama and romance 

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Besides the adorable chemistry between the leads, this popular series provides a great message of hope and growth 

Image: tVN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Exploring vast relationships this drama is filled with many important life lessons

Image: tVN

Prison Playbook

Focused on the life of a former taekwondo champion this endearing series will make you laugh and cry at the same time 

Image: KBS2

Fight for My Way

The heartfelt tale of this drama revolves around three siblings finding fulfillment and redemption from their exhausting lives will make you realize the importance of happiness 

Image: JTBC

My Liberation Notes

