10 best slice of life
K-dramas
Despite following a simple storyline this lovable series teaches us the value of happiness, kindness, and moving on in life
Image: tVN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
The inspirational story of the protagonist dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder this popular drama gracefully touches many serious topics like small-mindedness against the disabled, work politics, and family vendetta
Image: ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Centered around the narrative of five childhood friends this heartwarming drama gives us many important lessons on love, family, and friendship
Image: tVN
Reply 1988
This multi-starrer drama is incredibly impactful in helping us to deal with the ups and downs of the life
Image: tVN
Our Blues
Considered one of the breakthrough series in the Korean industry the endearing story of five childhood friends working in the same hospital comes across as a breath of fresh air
Image: tVN
Hospital Playlist
Starring famous actors like Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi the storyline presents an excellent blend of drama and romance
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Besides the adorable chemistry between the leads, this popular series provides a great message of hope and growth
Image: tVN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Exploring vast relationships this drama is filled with many important life lessons
Image: tVN
Prison Playbook
Focused on the life of a former taekwondo champion this endearing series will make you laugh and cry at the same time
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way
Click Here
The heartfelt tale of this drama revolves around three siblings finding fulfillment and redemption from their exhausting lives will make you realize the importance of happiness
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes