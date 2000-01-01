10 Best Slow-Burn South Korean Movies
A mysterious love triangle unfolds as a young man investigates the disappearance of his friend's girlfriend, with secrets and desires simmering beneath the surface
Image: CJ Entertainment
Burning (2018)
A seductive thief is hired to pose as a Japanese handmaiden and help seduce a wealthy heiress, but as their relationship deepens, a dangerous game of deception and desire unfolds
Image: Moho Film
The Handmaiden (2016)
A man and a woman discover that their spouses are having an affair, and as they find comfort in each other's company, a deep and unspoken love begins to blossom
Image: Jet Tone Films
In the Mood for Love (2000)
Two traumatized sisters return to their childhood home after their mother's death, but they soon find themselves haunted by a malevolent presence
Image: Sidus Pictures
A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)
A man's life is explored in reverse chronological order, revealing the key moments that shaped him and the choices that led him to his current state
Image: Cine 2000
Peppermint Candy (1999)
A homicide detective investigates a mysterious murder case and finds himself drawn to the prime suspect, a beautiful and enigmatic woman
Image: Moho Film
Decision to Leave (2022)
A gangster falls in love with a woman with autism, and their unlikely relationship challenges the social norms and prejudices of the time
Image: Sidus Pictures
Oasis (2002)
A young woman is hired as a housemaid for a wealthy family, but she soon finds herself caught in a web of deceit and betrayal
Image: Pine Tree Pictures
The Housemaid (2010)
A deaf-mute man seeks revenge for his sister's death, but his violent quest leads him down a dark and dangerous path
Image: CJ Entertainment
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)
A man is imprisoned in a solitary cell for fifteen years without explanation, and upon his release, he sets out to find out who is responsible and why
Image: CJ Entertainment
Oldboy (2003)