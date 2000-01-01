Heading 3

10 Best Slow-Burn South Korean Movies 

A mysterious love triangle unfolds as a young man investigates the disappearance of his friend's girlfriend, with secrets and desires simmering beneath the surface

Burning (2018) 

A seductive thief is hired to pose as a Japanese handmaiden and help seduce a wealthy heiress, but as their relationship deepens, a dangerous game of deception and desire unfolds

The Handmaiden (2016) 

A man and a woman discover that their spouses are having an affair, and as they find comfort in each other's company, a deep and unspoken love begins to blossom

In the Mood for Love (2000) 

Two traumatized sisters return to their childhood home after their mother's death, but they soon find themselves haunted by a malevolent presence

A Tale of Two Sisters (2003) 


A man's life is explored in reverse chronological order, revealing the key moments that shaped him and the choices that led him to his current state

Peppermint Candy (1999) 


A homicide detective investigates a mysterious murder case and finds himself drawn to the prime suspect, a beautiful and enigmatic woman

Decision to Leave (2022) 

A gangster falls in love with a woman with autism, and their unlikely relationship challenges the social norms and prejudices of the time

Oasis (2002) 

A young woman is hired as a housemaid for a wealthy family, but she soon finds herself caught in a web of deceit and betrayal

The Housemaid (2010) 

A deaf-mute man seeks revenge for his sister's death, but his violent quest leads him down a dark and dangerous path

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) 

A man is imprisoned in a solitary cell for fifteen years without explanation, and upon his release, he sets out to find out who is responsible and why

Oldboy (2003) 

