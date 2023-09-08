Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 21, 2023

Entertainment

10 best solo K-pop
songs in 2023

Jungkook's Seven with rapper Latto is a huge 2023 K-pop hit by BTS. Released by BIGHIT MUSIC on July 14, this single showcases Jungkook's talent with an American flair

Seven’ ft. Latto- Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jisoo's debut single, Flower, stands out as a top K-pop song by a female artist in 2023. Released on March 31 under YG Entertainment, it's a global sensation

Flower’ – Jisoo

Image: YG Entertainment

V's Slow Dancing is a soulful track with a jazz rhythm from his solo debut album 'Layover,' released on September 8, 2023, by BIGHIT MUSIC

Slow Dancing’ – V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jimin's Like Crazy is a megahit K-pop solo from his debut album 'Face.' Released on March 24, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC, it conquered Billboard charts worldwide

Like Crazy’ – Jimin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Kai's Rover is a seductive R&B journey with smooth vocals. Released under SM Entertainment, it's a captivating performance by the EXO member

Rover - Kai

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's main vocalist shines in Killin' Me Good, an empowering anthem with a retro disco vibe. Released under JYP Entertainment, it's Park Jihyo demanding attention

Killin' Me Good - Park Jihyo

Image: JYP Entertainment

Under RBW, Hwasa's I Love My Body celebrates self-love with funky beats and powerful vocals. Every inch of her skin shines in this confident anthem

I Love My Body - Hwasa

Image: RBW

Jennie Kim's sultry ballad You and Me weaves intimate melodies under YG Entertainment. A whispered promise between lovers, it paints a passionate picture with delicate piano and bass

You and Me - Jennie Kim

Image: YG Entertainment

Under BIGHIT MUSIC, J-Hope's On the Streets explodes with a lo-fi hip-hop swagger, celebrating passion and growth. J.Cole's verses intertwine with J-Hope's reflections on his artistic journey

On the Streets - J-Hope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Taeyang's Vibe, under YG Entertainment, pulsates with a smooth R&B swagger. His soulful vocals, laced with Jimin's harmonies, create a sensual dancefloor urging you to get lost in love whispers

Vibe - Taeyang

Image: YG Entertainment

