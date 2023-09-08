10 best solo K-pop
songs in 2023
Jungkook's Seven with rapper Latto is a huge 2023 K-pop hit by BTS. Released by BIGHIT MUSIC on July 14, this single showcases Jungkook's talent with an American flair
Seven’ ft. Latto- Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisoo's debut single, Flower, stands out as a top K-pop song by a female artist in 2023. Released on March 31 under YG Entertainment, it's a global sensation
Flower’ – Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
V's Slow Dancing is a soulful track with a jazz rhythm from his solo debut album 'Layover,' released on September 8, 2023, by BIGHIT MUSIC
Slow Dancing’ – V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin's Like Crazy is a megahit K-pop solo from his debut album 'Face.' Released on March 24, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC, it conquered Billboard charts worldwide
Like Crazy’ – Jimin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kai's Rover is a seductive R&B journey with smooth vocals. Released under SM Entertainment, it's a captivating performance by the EXO member
Rover - Kai
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's main vocalist shines in Killin' Me Good, an empowering anthem with a retro disco vibe. Released under JYP Entertainment, it's Park Jihyo demanding attention
Killin' Me Good - Park Jihyo
Image: JYP Entertainment
Under RBW, Hwasa's I Love My Body celebrates self-love with funky beats and powerful vocals. Every inch of her skin shines in this confident anthem
I Love My Body - Hwasa
Image: RBW
Jennie Kim's sultry ballad You and Me weaves intimate melodies under YG Entertainment. A whispered promise between lovers, it paints a passionate picture with delicate piano and bass
You and Me - Jennie Kim
Image: YG Entertainment
Under BIGHIT MUSIC, J-Hope's On the Streets explodes with a lo-fi hip-hop swagger, celebrating passion and growth. J.Cole's verses intertwine with J-Hope's reflections on his artistic journey
On the Streets - J-Hope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyang's Vibe, under YG Entertainment, pulsates with a smooth R&B swagger. His soulful vocals, laced with Jimin's harmonies, create a sensual dancefloor urging you to get lost in love whispers
Vibe - Taeyang
Image: YG Entertainment