10 best solo songs by EXO’s Baekhyun
Image: SM Entertainment
UN Village
Baekhyun showed off his phenomenal vocal abilities with the R&B track from his first solo album City Lights and blew his fans away
From his second album Delight, Candy is a fun and vibrant track that one cannot help but move along with its beats
Image: SM Entertainment
Candy -
Baekhyun dabbles into a more soothing genre with this single and sweeps everyone off their feet with his charming voice
Image: SM Entertainment
Amusement Park -
The song serves as the title track from his third solo album with the same name which showcases a more passionate side of the singer.
Image: SM Entertainment
Bambi -
Baekhyun began his solo journey with this very song and made everyone fall in love with his beautiful voice
Image: SM Entertainment
Take You Home -
This collaboration with Suzy made waves across the industry and it became a staple love song that played everywhere
Image: Mystic Story
Dream -
Image: Voicetuning Instagram
Baekhyun stepped out of his comfort zone for his Seomoon Tak collaboration and yet his voice perfectly blended with the rock genre
Hurt -
The League of Legends fanatic took the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ezreal and joined HEARTSTEEL for the high-energy anthem for the game
Image: Riot Games
PARANOIA -
Baekhyun does not shy away from revealing his playful side and he manages to melt his fans’ hearts with the track from his self-titled Japanese album
Get You Alone -
Image: SM Entertainment
Only hardcore Baekhyun fans know about this hidden gem which is a collaboration with rapper Loco
Young -
Image: SM Entertainment