Hrishita Das

MARCH 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 best solo songs by EXO’s Baekhyun

Image: SM Entertainment

UN Village 

Baekhyun showed off his phenomenal vocal abilities with the R&B track from his first solo album City Lights and blew his fans away

From his second album Delight, Candy is a fun and vibrant track that one cannot help but move along with its beats

Image: SM Entertainment

Candy - 

Baekhyun dabbles into a more soothing genre with this single and sweeps everyone off their feet with his charming voice

Image: SM Entertainment

Amusement Park - 

The song serves as the title track from his third solo album with the same name which showcases a more passionate side of the singer.

Image: SM Entertainment

Bambi - 

Baekhyun began his solo journey with this very song and made everyone fall in love with his beautiful voice

Image: SM Entertainment

Take You Home - 

This collaboration with Suzy made waves across the industry and it became a staple love song that played everywhere 

Image: Mystic Story

 Dream - 

Image: Voicetuning Instagram

Baekhyun stepped out of his comfort zone for his Seomoon Tak collaboration and yet his voice perfectly blended with the rock genre

 Hurt  - 

The League of Legends fanatic took the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ezreal and joined HEARTSTEEL for the high-energy anthem for the game

Image: Riot Games

PARANOIA - 

Baekhyun does not shy away from revealing his playful side and he manages to melt his fans’ hearts with the track from his self-titled Japanese album

Get You Alone - 

Image: SM Entertainment

Only hardcore Baekhyun fans know about this hidden gem which is a collaboration with rapper Loco 

Young - 

Image: SM Entertainment

