A high schooler's love life gets complicated when an app alerts users when someone within a 10-meter radius has a crush on them
Love Alarm
A loner moves into an apartment building just as a monstrous apocalypse erupts, forcing him and his eccentric neighbors to band together for survival
Sweet Home
A cautious art student falls for a charming yet bad boy with a complicated past, questioning her principles and risking her heart
Nevertheless
Song Kang plays Taeyang's stepbrother, Kim Woo-joo, who cares for his sister, Eun-byul, throughout the show. It's one of Kang's first acting roles, and sadly, he's only a small part of the show.
Man in the Kitchen
A cheerful weather forecaster and a cold, meticulous meteorologist find their contrasting personalities clashing yet sparking attraction amidst the unpredictable world of weather forecasting
Forecasting Love and Weather
Navillera
Navillera follows Shim Deok Chool pursuing ballet late in life, forming a heartwarming bond with his instructor Chae Rok (Song Kang)
In When the Devil Calls Your Name, struggling musician Ha Rib (Jung Kyung Ho) faces a Faustian bargain, encountering angelic contract writer Im Jae Ha (Song Kang)
When the Devil Calls Your Name:
Even the smallest roles can leave a lasting impression in a K drama, and Song Kang's appearance in Touch Your Heart is no different
Touch Your Heart
Song Kang made his debut acting appearance in the K-drama The Liar and His Lover. The show follows a love story between a heartbroken music composer living under a hidden identity and his student, a talented singer
The Liar and His Lover
Song Kang's new K-drama, My Demon, is a fun, light-hearted, romantic K-drama. Kang stars as Jeong Gu-won, a 200-year-old demon with supernatural abilities who enters a contract marriage with the chaebol heiress Do Do-hee