10 Best songs by DEAN

Image: You.will.knovv

instagram

This song delves into social media's impact on mental health, featuring DEAN's smooth vocals and reflective lyrics, making it a relatable and poignant track

This song captures the melancholy of longing and nostalgia with its soulful melody and DEAN's emotive delivery, complemented by Gaeko's rap

 D (Half Moon) (feat. Gaeko)

Image: You.will.knovv

This track tells a modern-day love story with a captivating beat and DEAN's seductive vocals, portraying the thrill of a passionate, rebellious relationship

Bonnie & Clyde

Image: You.will.knovv

This song stands out with its jazzy undertones and DEAN's silky voice, exploring the complexities of love and relationships in a deeply soulful manner

love

Image: Dean’s Instagram account

This track is an energetic number that highlights DEAN's versatility, combining R&B and hip-hop elements to create an anthem about youth and freedom

 21

Image: Dean’s Instagram account

This song features a dreamy collaboration with Baek Yerin, blending their voices seamlessly to create a soothing, intimate piece about longing and connection

Come Over (feat. Baek Yerin)

Image: You.will.knovv

This track is a heartfelt collaboration with Crush and Jeff Bernat, where their harmonizing vocals convey the pain and confusion of a breakup

What 2 Do (feat. Crush & Jeff Bernat)

Image: DEANTRBL/YouTube

This song combines DEAN's smooth R&B style with ZICO's sharp rap, creating a dynamic and addictive track about indulgence and nightlife

 Pour Up (feat. ZICO)

Image: DEANTRBL/YouTube

This track is an intense and emotive piece that showcases DEAN's raw vocal talent and ability to convey deep feelings of love and sacrifice, making it a powerful addition to his discography

DIE 4 YOU

Image: Universal

This song is a sultry collaboration with Anderson .Paak, featuring a groovy beat and steamy lyrics, showcasing DEAN's ability to create infectious, sensual music

 Put My Hands on You (with Anderson .Paak)

Image: Universal

Image credit: SM Entertainment

