10 Best songs by DEAN
Image: You.will.knovv
instagram
This song delves into social media's impact on mental health, featuring DEAN's smooth vocals and reflective lyrics, making it a relatable and poignant track
This song captures the melancholy of longing and nostalgia with its soulful melody and DEAN's emotive delivery, complemented by Gaeko's rap
D (Half Moon) (feat. Gaeko)
Image: You.will.knovv
This track tells a modern-day love story with a captivating beat and DEAN's seductive vocals, portraying the thrill of a passionate, rebellious relationship
Bonnie & Clyde
Image: You.will.knovv
This song stands out with its jazzy undertones and DEAN's silky voice, exploring the complexities of love and relationships in a deeply soulful manner
love
Image: Dean’s Instagram account
This track is an energetic number that highlights DEAN's versatility, combining R&B and hip-hop elements to create an anthem about youth and freedom
21
Image: Dean’s Instagram account
This song features a dreamy collaboration with Baek Yerin, blending their voices seamlessly to create a soothing, intimate piece about longing and connection
Come Over (feat. Baek Yerin)
Image: You.will.knovv
This track is a heartfelt collaboration with Crush and Jeff Bernat, where their harmonizing vocals convey the pain and confusion of a breakup
What 2 Do (feat. Crush & Jeff Bernat)
Image: DEANTRBL/YouTube
This song combines DEAN's smooth R&B style with ZICO's sharp rap, creating a dynamic and addictive track about indulgence and nightlife
Pour Up (feat. ZICO)
Image: DEANTRBL/YouTube
This track is an intense and emotive piece that showcases DEAN's raw vocal talent and ability to convey deep feelings of love and sacrifice, making it a powerful addition to his discography
DIE 4 YOU
Image: Universal
This song is a sultry collaboration with Anderson .Paak, featuring a groovy beat and steamy lyrics, showcasing DEAN's ability to create infectious, sensual music
Put My Hands on You (with Anderson .Paak)
Image: Universal
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Image credit: SM Entertainment