Hrishita Das

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Songs by ENHYPEN

Their debut track, Given-Taken, explores the complex emotions of their journey to debut, with a haunting melody and powerful choreography

Given-Taken: 

An energetic anthem reflecting the whirlwind of fame and success, the track features explosive beats and an infectious chorus

Drunk-Dazed: 

A sensual, slow-burning track with smooth vocals and an alluring melody, capturing the group's more mature, emotive side

Fever: 

Combining retro synth-pop with modern beats, the song delves into the struggle between being tamed and staying wild

Tamed-Dashed: 

A reflective and introspective track, showcasing the group's smooth harmonies and thoughtful lyrics about new beginnings

Border: Day One: 

With its vibrant beats and catchy hook, the upbeat song highlights the group's youthful energy and determination

Go Big or Go Home: 

A pop-infused track with a catchy melody, the track explores themes of longing and desire, showcasing the group's playful side

Let Me In (20 CUBE): 

This mid-tempo song features smooth vocals and a memorable melody, delivering a message about genuine emotions and connections being priceless

Not For Sale: 

An uplifting track with an anthemic chorus, the song celebrates individuality and the unique qualities that make each person special

One in a Billion:

Flicker combines rhythmic beats with compelling lyrics, capturing the intensity and passion of fleeting moments and first encounters

Flicker: 

