10 Best Songs by ENHYPEN
Their debut track, Given-Taken, explores the complex emotions of their journey to debut, with a haunting melody and powerful choreography
Given-Taken:
An energetic anthem reflecting the whirlwind of fame and success, the track features explosive beats and an infectious chorus
Drunk-Dazed:
A sensual, slow-burning track with smooth vocals and an alluring melody, capturing the group's more mature, emotive side
Fever:
Combining retro synth-pop with modern beats, the song delves into the struggle between being tamed and staying wild
Tamed-Dashed:
A reflective and introspective track, showcasing the group's smooth harmonies and thoughtful lyrics about new beginnings
Border: Day One:
With its vibrant beats and catchy hook, the upbeat song highlights the group's youthful energy and determination
Go Big or Go Home:
A pop-infused track with a catchy melody, the track explores themes of longing and desire, showcasing the group's playful side
Let Me In (20 CUBE):
This mid-tempo song features smooth vocals and a memorable melody, delivering a message about genuine emotions and connections being priceless
Not For Sale:
An uplifting track with an anthemic chorus, the song celebrates individuality and the unique qualities that make each person special
One in a Billion:
Flicker combines rhythmic beats with compelling lyrics, capturing the intensity and passion of fleeting moments and first encounters
Flicker:
