10 Best songs by IVE

A mesmerizing track with an addictive hook and dreamy synths, the song captures the essence of youthful curiosity and romantic exploration

Image Credits-  Starship Entertainment

Love Dive

Blending disco and modern pop, After Like is an energetic anthem celebrating individuality and confidence. Its catchy chorus makes it an instant favorite

After Like

This song delivers an introspective vibe with its mellow beats and emotive lyrics, showcasing IVE's versatility in both sound and storytelling

Off the Record

A sophisticated and regal tune, the song features elegant instrumentals and powerful vocals, emphasizing themes of self-worth and empowerment

Royal

With its intense beats and bold lyrics, My Satisfaction is an assertive track that celebrates personal achievements and satisfaction

 My Satisfaction

This playful and upbeat song mixes quirky sounds with catchy melodies, making it a fun and lively addition to IVE's discography

Kitsch

A heartfelt ballad, the song showcases the members' vocal prowess and emotional depth, making it a touching and memorable track

I Want

A dreamy and atmospheric song, the song combines lush synths with reflective lyrics, creating a serene and contemplative listening experience

Either Way

This edgy track features strong beats and confident lyrics, highlighting a rebellious and fearless side of IVE

Baddie

The track offers a dynamic blend of hip-hop and pop, with a powerful chorus and vibrant energy that makes it a standout song

Accendio

