august 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best songs by Jeon Somi

Hrishita Das

Birthday marks Somi's debut, blending a catchy pop melody with sassy lyrics, celebrating her individuality and independence, making it a standout anthem for embracing one's uniqueness

Image:  tvN

Birthday

This track showcases Somi's emotional depth, with heartfelt lyrics and an addictive chorus, perfectly capturing the anticipation and longing in love.

What You Waiting For

Captivating with playful lyrics and energetic beats, the song reveals Somi's charm and confidence as she navigates the complexities of a budding romance

Dumb Dumb

The song is a soulful ballad that highlights Somi's vocal prowess and emotional delivery, resonating deeply with anyone who's experienced heartache and the struggle to move on

Outta My Head

In Anymore, Somi explores themes of moving on, with an upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics, making it a definitive anthem for self-love and letting go of past relationships

Anymore

The track blends pop and hip-hop elements, creating an infectious track where Somi's playful personality and strong presence shine through, making it a fan favorite

XOXO

The song offers a fresh and fun summer vibe, perfect for sunny days, with its light-hearted melody and catchy hook, embodying the carefree spirit of the season

Watermelon

With its empowering message and dynamic beats, the song showcases Somi's versatility and confidence, making it an inspirational track for listeners

Gold Gold Gold

The remix of Birthday with Kid Milli adds a new dimension to the original, combining rap elements with Somi's vibrant vocals, giving the song a fresh, edgy twist

Birthday (feat. Kid Milli)

Butterfly is a beautiful ballad that highlights Somi's softer side, with a gentle melody and touching lyrics about transformation and growth, offering a serene listening experience

Butterfly

