10 Best songs by Jeon Somi
Hrishita Das
Birthday marks Somi's debut, blending a catchy pop melody with sassy lyrics, celebrating her individuality and independence, making it a standout anthem for embracing one's uniqueness
Birthday
This track showcases Somi's emotional depth, with heartfelt lyrics and an addictive chorus, perfectly capturing the anticipation and longing in love.
What You Waiting For
Captivating with playful lyrics and energetic beats, the song reveals Somi's charm and confidence as she navigates the complexities of a budding romance
Dumb Dumb
The song is a soulful ballad that highlights Somi's vocal prowess and emotional delivery, resonating deeply with anyone who's experienced heartache and the struggle to move on
Outta My Head
In Anymore, Somi explores themes of moving on, with an upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics, making it a definitive anthem for self-love and letting go of past relationships
Anymore
The track blends pop and hip-hop elements, creating an infectious track where Somi's playful personality and strong presence shine through, making it a fan favorite
XOXO
The song offers a fresh and fun summer vibe, perfect for sunny days, with its light-hearted melody and catchy hook, embodying the carefree spirit of the season
Watermelon
With its empowering message and dynamic beats, the song showcases Somi's versatility and confidence, making it an inspirational track for listeners
Gold Gold Gold
The remix of Birthday with Kid Milli adds a new dimension to the original, combining rap elements with Somi's vibrant vocals, giving the song a fresh, edgy twist
Birthday (feat. Kid Milli)
Butterfly is a beautiful ballad that highlights Somi's softer side, with a gentle melody and touching lyrics about transformation and growth, offering a serene listening experience
Butterfly
