10 Best Songs by LE SSERAFIM
This debut track captures a powerful and bold vibe, reflecting the group's fearless attitude and strong determination
Fearless
A track that blends strong beats with hard-hitting lyrics, showcasing the members' vocal prowess and emotional depth
Unforgiven
With its smooth melody and soothing vocals, this song is perfect for a calm, reflective evening
Perfect Night
Celebrating resilience, this song's dynamic sound and powerful message resonate deeply with fans
Antifragile
This song's mystical vibe and hauntingly beautiful vocals create an unforgettable listening experience
Blue Flame
With a unique blend of genres, this track showcases the group's versatility and creativity
The Great Mermaid
A light and breezy song with strong hints of hip-hop coupled with RnB perfectly captures the carefree essence of the group
Easy
Its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics about unrequited love make this track a fan favorite
Sour Grapes
This song combines a haunting melody with introspective lyrics, exploring themes of self-doubt and growth
Impurities
