Hrishita Das

august 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Songs by LE SSERAFIM

Image: Source Music

This debut track captures a powerful and bold vibe, reflecting the group's fearless attitude and strong determination

Image: Source Music

Fearless

A track that blends strong beats with hard-hitting lyrics, showcasing the members' vocal prowess and emotional depth

Unforgiven

Image: Source Music

With its smooth melody and soothing vocals, this song is perfect for a calm, reflective evening

Perfect Night

Image: Source Music

 A catchy, upbeat tune that highlights the group's playful side and clever lyrics which managed to become the group’s another viral track

Smart

Image: Source Music

Celebrating resilience, this song's dynamic sound and powerful message resonate deeply with fans

Antifragile

Image: Source Music

This song's mystical vibe and hauntingly beautiful vocals create an unforgettable listening experience

Blue Flame

Image: Source Music

 With a unique blend of genres, this track showcases the group's versatility and creativity

The Great Mermaid

Image: Source Music

A light and breezy song with strong hints of hip-hop coupled with RnB perfectly captures the carefree essence of the group

 Easy

Image: Source Music

Its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics about unrequited love make this track a fan favorite

Sour Grapes

Image: Source Music

This song combines a haunting melody with introspective lyrics, exploring themes of self-doubt and growth

Impurities

Image: Source Music

