10 best songs by NCT 127
Known for its catchy chorus and powerful choreography, Cherry Bomb showcases NCT 127's unique style and versatility in hip-hop and pop
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Cherry Bomb:
This high-energy track blends martial arts imagery with intense beats, celebrating resilience and strength. It's one of their most iconic songs
Kick It:
The track stands out with its blend of Latin trap beats and English lyrics, reflecting NCT 127's global appeal and diverse musical influences
Regular:
Combining powerful vocals and anthemic beats, Limitless emphasizes the group's dynamic range and ability to tackle various genres.
Limitless:
With its intricate production and thought-provoking lyrics, the title track highlights NCT 127's skill in delivering complex and engaging music
Fact Check:
This track features a hard-hitting beat and bold lyrics, offering a commentary on societal expectations and individuality
Simon Says:
2 Baddies blends futuristic sounds with playful energy, making it a standout track for its innovative production and catchy hook
2 Baddies:
A smoother, more melodic track, Highway to Heaven showcases the group's vocal harmonies and lyrical depth, making it a fan favorite
Highway to Heaven:
Known for its intense rhythm and dynamic choreography, the song delivers an adrenaline-pumping experience, further solidifying NCT 127's reputation
Punch:
The B-side track is NCT 127's experimental approach to music, blending ethereal sounds with grounded beats to create a unique listening experience
Space:
