june 16, 2024

10 best songs by NCT 127

Known for its catchy chorus and powerful choreography, Cherry Bomb showcases NCT 127's unique style and versatility in hip-hop and pop

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Cherry Bomb: 

This high-energy track blends martial arts imagery with intense beats, celebrating resilience and strength. It's one of their most iconic songs

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Kick It: 

The track stands out with its blend of Latin trap beats and English lyrics, reflecting NCT 127's global appeal and diverse musical influences

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Regular: 

Combining powerful vocals and anthemic beats, Limitless emphasizes the group's dynamic range and ability to tackle various genres.

Limitless: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

With its intricate production and thought-provoking lyrics, the title track highlights NCT 127's skill in delivering complex and engaging music

Fact Check: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

This track features a hard-hitting beat and bold lyrics, offering a commentary on societal expectations and individuality

Simon Says: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

2 Baddies blends futuristic sounds with playful energy, making it a standout track for its innovative production and catchy hook

2 Baddies: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

A smoother, more melodic track, Highway to Heaven showcases the group's vocal harmonies and lyrical depth, making it a fan favorite

Highway to Heaven: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Known for its intense rhythm and dynamic choreography, the song delivers an adrenaline-pumping experience, further solidifying NCT 127's reputation

Punch: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

The B-side track is NCT 127's experimental approach to music, blending ethereal sounds with grounded beats to create a unique listening experience

Space:

Images credit: SM Entertainment

