10 best songs by NCT DREAM
Bursting with energy and dynamic choreography, the track showcases NCT DREAM's growth and youthful ambition through powerful beats
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Boom:
Featuring bold, fast-paced rhythms and intense rap verses, the song highlights the group's rebellious spirit and desire to break free.
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Ridin’:
Celebrating their journey and achievements by combining a catchy chorus with an optimistic outlook and unity among the members.
Images credit: SM Entertainment
We Go Up:
Capturing the essence of young love, the sweet and pop-infused tune that showcases the members' vocal harmonies
Images credit: SM Entertainment
My First and Last:
Delivering a fun, bubbly experience, the track is their debut song with an infectious melody and playful lyrics that capture the innocence of youth
Chewing Gum:
Images credit: SM Entertainment
With its spicy, Latin-inspired beats, the song stands out as an adventurous track highlighting the group's versatility and bold style
Hot Sauce:
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Emphasizing the carefree spirit of youth, it combines tropical beats with uplifting lyrics for a feel-good song
We Young:
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Marking a significant transformation, GO is a darker, edgier track that explores themes of independence and rebellion
GO:
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Offering an upbeat rhythm and infectious energy showcases NCT DREAM's playful side and impressive vocal delivery.
Beatbox:
Images credit: SM Entertainment
Promoting hope and positivity, ‘Hello Future’ blends electronic beats with anthemic choruses for an optimistic and uplifting song.
Hello Future:
Images credit: SM Entertainment