Heading 3

Hrishita Das

june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 best songs by NCT DREAM

Bursting with energy and dynamic choreography, the track showcases NCT DREAM's growth and youthful ambition through powerful beats

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Boom: 

Featuring bold, fast-paced rhythms and intense rap verses, the song highlights the group's rebellious spirit and desire to break free.

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Ridin’: 

Celebrating their journey and achievements by combining a catchy chorus with an optimistic outlook and unity among the members.

Images credit: SM Entertainment

We Go Up: 

Capturing the essence of young love, the sweet and pop-infused tune that showcases the members' vocal harmonies

Images credit: SM Entertainment

My First and Last: 

Delivering a fun, bubbly experience, the track is their debut song with an infectious melody and playful lyrics that capture the innocence of youth

Chewing Gum: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

With its spicy, Latin-inspired beats, the song stands out as an adventurous track highlighting the group's versatility and bold style

Hot Sauce: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Emphasizing the carefree spirit of youth, it combines tropical beats with uplifting lyrics for a feel-good song

We Young:

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Marking a significant transformation, GO is a darker, edgier track that explores themes of independence and rebellion

GO: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Offering an upbeat rhythm and infectious energy showcases NCT DREAM's playful side and impressive vocal delivery.

Beatbox: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Promoting hope and positivity, ‘Hello Future’ blends electronic beats with anthemic choruses for an optimistic and uplifting song.

Hello Future: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here