10 Best songs by NewJeans
Image: ADOR
Attention:
Known for its catchy chorus and retro vibe, the track marked NewJeans' debut, instantly grabbing listeners with its fresh sound and confident lyrics
The song combines a futuristic beat with smooth vocals, showcasing the group's versatility and setting a high standard for their musical style
Image: ADOR
Hype Boy:
This track stands out with its playful and flirtatious lyrics over a bouncy, upbeat instrumental, reflecting NewJeans' unique approach to pop music
Image: ADOR
Cookie:
A dreamy, melancholic tune, Ditto captures a softer, more introspective side of NewJeans, demonstrating their ability to convey deep emotions
Image: ADOR
Ditto:
Its infectious energy and memorable hook quickly became a fan favorite, highlighting the group's charismatic performances
OMG:
Image: ADOR
This song offers a raw and emotional narrative, paired with soulful melodies that allow the members' vocal talents to shine
Hurt:
Image: ADOR
Featuring a blend of modern beats and traditional elements,the track showcases NewJeans' innovative approach to K-pop
No Dice:
Image: ADOR
The latest title off of the girl group's album is a catchy tune that has caught the attention of the masses
How Sweet:
Image: ADOR
Known for its laid-back vibe, the song delivers a smooth, R&B-infused sound that contrasts with their more upbeat tracks
Cool With You:
Image: ADOR
Click Here
A trendy hook accompanied with a simple-to-follow dance step, Super Shy is the perfect song to end the list
Super Shy:
Image: ADOR