10 Best songs by NewJeans

Image: ADOR

Attention: 

Known for its catchy chorus and retro vibe, the track marked NewJeans' debut, instantly grabbing listeners with its fresh sound and confident lyrics

The song combines a futuristic beat with smooth vocals, showcasing the group's versatility and setting a high standard for their musical style

Image: ADOR

Hype Boy: 

This track stands out with its playful and flirtatious lyrics over a bouncy, upbeat instrumental, reflecting NewJeans' unique approach to pop music

Image: ADOR

Cookie:

A dreamy, melancholic tune, Ditto captures a softer, more introspective side of NewJeans, demonstrating their ability to convey deep emotions

Image: ADOR

Ditto: 

Its infectious energy and memorable hook quickly became a fan favorite, highlighting the group's charismatic performances

OMG:

Image: ADOR

This song offers a raw and emotional narrative, paired with soulful melodies that allow the members' vocal talents to shine

Hurt:

Image: ADOR

Featuring a blend of modern beats and traditional elements,the track showcases NewJeans' innovative approach to K-pop

No Dice:

Image: ADOR

The latest title off of the girl group's album is a catchy tune that has caught the attention of the masses

How Sweet:

Image: ADOR

Known for its laid-back vibe, the song delivers a smooth, R&B-infused sound that contrasts with their more upbeat tracks

Cool With You:

Image: ADOR

A trendy hook accompanied with a simple-to-follow dance step, Super Shy is the perfect song to end the list

Super Shy:

Image: ADOR

