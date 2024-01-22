Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 22, 2024

10 Best Songs Composed by Pritam

This soulful track from the movie Aashiqui 2 became an instant hit, showcasing Pritam's talent for composing emotional and romantic melodies

"Tum Hi Ho" - Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Image: Pritam Instagram

Known for its poignant lyrics and heart-wrenching melody, "Channa Mereya" is a standout song from the soundtrack of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image: Pritam Instagram

"Channa Mereya" - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

The title track of the same movie is another masterpiece, blending emotions and melody seamlessly

Image: Pritam Instagram

"Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Pritam composed this romantic ballad for Dilwale, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. "Gerua" became an instant chart-topper

 "Gerua" - Dilwale (2015)

Image: Pritam Instagram

This lively and romantic track from Ramaiya Vastavaiya features uplifting music and heartfelt lyrics

"Jeene Laga Hoon" - Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)

Image: Pritam Instagram

"Raabta" is a soulful and haunting song from the spy thriller Agent Vinod, showcasing Pritam's versatility in creating diverse musical compositions

"Raabta" - Agent Vinod (2012)

Image: Pritam Instagram

A peppy and energetic track, "Badtameez Dil," became a party anthem and showcased Pritam's ability to create catchy tunes

 "Badtameez Dil" - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Image: Pritam Instagram

Composed for the historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, this song is a beautiful and classical-infused melody that captures the essence of the film

"Jashn-e-Bahara" - Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Image: Pritam Instagram

Pritam delivered another soulful track with "Kabira," blending traditional and contemporary musical elements

"Kabira" - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Image: Pritam Instagram

"Tera Hone Laga Hoon" - Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Image: Pritam Instagram

This romantic song from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani became popular for its sweet lyrics and musical composition

