Nikita Vishwakarma

January 12, 2024

10 Best songs of Arijit Singh

Apna Bana Le from Bhediya, featuring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is a soulful track that has captured the hearts of many with its touching lyrics and melodious composition

Apna Bana Le

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, a timeless anthem of love that has resonated in countless hearts since its release, forever etching its place as a symbol of romance and passion

Tum Hi Ho

Raabta from Agent Vinod is a timeless romantic gem. Its soulful composition and heartfelt lyrics make it a poignant expression of love, leaving an everlasting impact on listeners

Raabta

Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, sung by Arijit Singh, is a beautiful melody that weaves emotions of love, its intense musicality and Arijit's voice make it a timeless portrayal of romance in the film

Phir Mohabbat

This song is a timeless classic that immerses listeners, making Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas an enduring favourite for those who cherish the magic of love in every note

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Ishq Mubarak from Tum Bin 2 beautifully defines and celebrates love with its soulful composition and heartfelt lyrics. The song captures the essence of profound emotions, making it a timeless ode to romance

Ishq Mubarak

Kesariya from Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva has captured hearts since its release, weaving a spell of love that resonates with everyone who hears its enchanting melody

Kesariya

Yeh Fitoor Mera is a captivating song from the movie Fitoor, conveying profound emotions and intense passion within the theme of love

Yeh Fitoor Mera 

Agar Tum Sath Ho 

Agar Tum Saath Ho from the movie Tamasha is a soul-stirring song that beautifully captures the complexities of relationships and the longing for companionship

Mast Magan from the film 2 States is a delightful song that weaves a tale of sweet romance, encapsulating the joy and serenity found in the simplicity of love

Mast Magan

