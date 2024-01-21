10 Best songs of Arijit Singh

Apna Bana Le from Bhediya, featuring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is a soulful track that has captured the hearts of many with its touching lyrics and melodious composition
Apna Bana Le
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, a timeless anthem of love that has resonated in countless hearts since its release, forever etching its place as a symbol of romance and passion
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Tum Hi Ho
Raabta from Agent Vinod is a timeless romantic gem. Its soulful composition and heartfelt lyrics make it a poignant expression of love, leaving an everlasting impact on listeners
Raabta
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, sung by Arijit Singh, is a beautiful melody that weaves emotions of love, its intense musicality and Arijit's voice make it a timeless portrayal of romance in the film
Phir Mohabbat
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
This song is a timeless classic that immerses listeners, making Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas an enduring favourite for those who cherish the magic of love in every note
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Ishq Mubarak from Tum Bin 2 beautifully defines and celebrates love with its soulful composition and heartfelt lyrics. The song captures the essence of profound emotions, making it a timeless ode to romance
Ishq Mubarak
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Kesariya from Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva has captured hearts since its release, weaving a spell of love that resonates with everyone who hears its enchanting melody
Kesariya
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Yeh Fitoor Mera is a captivating song from the movie Fitoor, conveying profound emotions and intense passion within the theme of love
Yeh Fitoor Mera
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Agar Tum Sath Ho
Image: Arijit Singh Instagram
Agar Tum Saath Ho from the movie Tamasha is a soul-stirring song that beautifully captures the complexities of relationships and the longing for companionship
Mast Magan from the film 2 States is a delightful song that weaves a tale of sweet romance, encapsulating the joy and serenity found in the simplicity of love