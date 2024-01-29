Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
10 Best songs of Billie Eilish
A chart-topping, genre-blending hit that showcases Billie's unique style and catchy melodies
Bad Guy
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A haunting ballad featuring Billie's emotive vocals, exploring themes of heartbreak and vulnerability
Image: Billie Eilish IG
When The Party's Over
The breakout single that introduced the world to Billie's ethereal voice and introspective lyrics
Image: Billie Eilish IG
Ocean Eyes
An edgy and atmospheric track that delves into dark themes, reflecting Billie's experimental sound
Bury A Friend
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A bold and defiant anthem expressing self-confidence and independence with a dynamic beat
Therefore I Am
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A reflective and introspective song exploring the complexities of fame and mental health
Everything I Wanted
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A dreamy and introspective track that combines lush production with Billie's introspective lyricism
My Future
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A haunting collaboration that blends the soulful vocals of both artists, creating a melancholic masterpiece
Lovely (with Khalid)
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A vulnerable and raw ballad addressing self-esteem and identity
I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore
Image: Billie Eilish IG
Bellyache
Image: Billie Eilish IG
A catchy and darkly whimsical song that showcases Billie's storytelling prowess and unique sound
