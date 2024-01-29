Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

10 Best songs of Billie Eilish

A chart-topping, genre-blending hit that showcases Billie's unique style and catchy melodies

Bad Guy

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A haunting ballad featuring Billie's emotive vocals, exploring themes of heartbreak and vulnerability

Image: Billie Eilish IG

When The Party's Over

The breakout single that introduced the world to Billie's ethereal voice and introspective lyrics

Image: Billie Eilish IG

Ocean Eyes

An edgy and atmospheric track that delves into dark themes, reflecting Billie's experimental sound

Bury A Friend

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A bold and defiant anthem expressing self-confidence and independence with a dynamic beat

Therefore I Am

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A reflective and introspective song exploring the complexities of fame and mental health

Everything I Wanted

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A dreamy and introspective track that combines lush production with Billie's introspective lyricism

My Future

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A haunting collaboration that blends the soulful vocals of both artists, creating a melancholic masterpiece

Lovely (with Khalid)

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A vulnerable and raw ballad addressing self-esteem and identity

I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore

Image: Billie Eilish IG

Bellyache

Image: Billie Eilish IG

A catchy and darkly whimsical song that showcases Billie's storytelling prowess and unique sound

