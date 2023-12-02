Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 02, 2023
10 best songs of Bobby Deol
It is a sad song from the movie Barsaat which is still very popular among the masses
Nahin Yeh Ho Nahin Sakta
Image Source: imdb
It is a romantic love track featuring Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna. It was an instant chartbuster song
Image Source: imdb
Teri Adaaon Pe
Sung by Jaspinder Narula and Sonu Nigam, It is a popular dance number from the movie, Soldier
Naiyo Naiyo
Image Source: imdb
Coming from the movie Humraaz, this song is filmed on Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel
Sanam Mere Humraaz
Image Source: imdb
Sung by Hans Raj Hans, it is a popular peppy dance number from Bobby Deol's Bichhoo
Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya
Image Source: imdb
It is the title track of the film Chor Machaye Shor. The film features Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu
Chor Machaye Shor
Image Source: imdb
It is a fun romantic song penned by Rahat Indori. The Kareeb movie song was composed by Anu Malik
Chura Lo Na Dil
Image Source: imdb
Sung by Kumar Sanu and Sanjivani, it is a beautiful romantic song from the movie, Kareeb
Chori Chori Jab Nazre Mili
Image Source: imdb
Tinku Jiya
Image Source: imdb
This is a peppy dance number from comedy hit, Yamla Pagla Deewana
It is a heart-wrenching emotional song from Anil Sharma's family drama, Apne
Apne toh Apne hote hai
Image Source: imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.