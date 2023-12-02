Heading 3

 December 02, 2023

10 best songs of Bobby Deol

It is a sad song from the movie Barsaat which is still very popular among the masses

Nahin Yeh Ho Nahin Sakta

Image Source: imdb

It is a romantic love track featuring Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna. It was an instant chartbuster song 

Image Source: imdb

Teri Adaaon Pe

Sung by Jaspinder Narula and Sonu Nigam, It is a popular dance number from the movie, Soldier

Naiyo Naiyo 

Image Source: imdb

Coming from the movie Humraaz, this song is filmed on Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel

Sanam Mere Humraaz

Image Source: imdb

Sung by Hans Raj Hans, it is a popular peppy dance number from Bobby Deol's Bichhoo

Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya

Image Source: imdb

It is the title track of the film Chor Machaye Shor. The film features Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu

Chor Machaye Shor

Image Source: imdb

It is a fun romantic song penned by Rahat Indori. The Kareeb movie song was composed by Anu Malik

Chura Lo Na Dil 

Image Source: imdb

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Sanjivani, it is a beautiful romantic song from the movie, Kareeb 

Chori Chori Jab Nazre Mili

Image Source: imdb

Tinku Jiya

Image Source: imdb

This is a peppy dance number from comedy hit, Yamla Pagla Deewana 

It is a heart-wrenching emotional song from Anil Sharma's family drama, Apne 

Apne toh Apne hote hai

Image Source: imdb

