Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

10 Best Songs of Demi Lovato

An empowering anthem showcasing Demi's resilience, marked by powerful vocals and emotional depth

Skyscraper

A bold and confident track that celebrates self-love and independence, driven by a catchy beat

Sorry Not Sorry

A sizzling pop hit filled with summer vibes, reflecting a carefree and adventurous spirit

Cool for the Summer 

A dynamic pop-rock song exploring the vulnerability and intensity of falling in love

Heart Attack

An assertive and self-assured anthem that highlights Demi's confidence and inner strength

Confident

A heartfelt and melodic track about second chances in love, featuring Demi's emotive vocals

Give Your Heart a Break

A soulful ballad showcasing Demi's vocal range and emotional depth, expressing the pain of heartbreak

Stone Cold

Tell Me You Love Me

A powerful love ballad that captures the longing and uncertainty in a romantic relationship

An upbeat and energetic dance-pop track that became a party anthem, featuring catchy hooks and vibrant production

Neon Lights

Échame la Culpa (with Luis Fonsi)

A bilingual collaboration with Luis Fonsi, blending pop and Latin elements, delivering a fiery and catchy tune

