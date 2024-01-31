Heading 3
10 Best Songs of Demi Lovato
An empowering anthem showcasing Demi's resilience, marked by powerful vocals and emotional depth
Skyscraper
A bold and confident track that celebrates self-love and independence, driven by a catchy beat
Sorry Not Sorry
A sizzling pop hit filled with summer vibes, reflecting a carefree and adventurous spirit
Cool for the Summer
A dynamic pop-rock song exploring the vulnerability and intensity of falling in love
Heart Attack
An assertive and self-assured anthem that highlights Demi's confidence and inner strength
Confident
A heartfelt and melodic track about second chances in love, featuring Demi's emotive vocals
Give Your Heart a Break
A soulful ballad showcasing Demi's vocal range and emotional depth, expressing the pain of heartbreak
Stone Cold
Tell Me You Love Me
A powerful love ballad that captures the longing and uncertainty in a romantic relationship
An upbeat and energetic dance-pop track that became a party anthem, featuring catchy hooks and vibrant production
Neon Lights
Échame la Culpa (with Luis Fonsi)
A bilingual collaboration with Luis Fonsi, blending pop and Latin elements, delivering a fiery and catchy tune
