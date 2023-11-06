Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
10 best songs of Emraan Hashmi
Aashiq Banaya Aapne
Anurag Basu's film Gangster has very rich music. Three songs that became so popular after its release were Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Ya Ali, and Bheegi Bheegi
Gangster Album
One of the most sensual romantic songs from Indian cinema, Bheege Hont features Emraan and Mallika Sherawat
Bheege Hont
Another sensual romantic track from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, it is featured on Hashmi and Prachi Desai
Pee Loon
Sung by KK, it is a popular romantic track from Jannat starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan
Zara Sa
Mohit Suri's Murder 2 has a great music album. Three songs that turned so popular after its release are- Phir Mohabbat, Aye Khuda and Haale-e-Dil
Murder 2 Album
It is a sad track from Emraan Hashmi's Zeher. The soul-wrenching song is not very popular but deserves all the appreciation
Beete Lamhe
Awarapan is a cult movie in Emraan Hashmi's filmography. Three songs that became instant chartbusters were To Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta, and Mahiya
Awarapan Album
Tujhe Sochta Hoon
Images: IMDb
This song is from the album of Jannat 2. Featured on Hashmi and Esha Gupta, it is a romantic track that became an instant chartbuster
It is a soul-wrenching song from Mohit Suri's movie of the same name. Featured on Emraan and Vidya Balan, it was sung by Arijit Singh
Hamari Adhuri Kahani
