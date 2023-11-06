Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 best songs of Emraan Hashmi

 Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Anurag Basu's film Gangster has very rich music. Three songs that became so popular after its release were Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Ya Ali, and Bheegi Bheegi

Gangster Album 

One of the most sensual romantic songs from Indian cinema, Bheege Hont features Emraan and Mallika Sherawat

Bheege Hont

Another sensual romantic track from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, it is featured on Hashmi and Prachi Desai

Pee Loon

Sung by KK, it is a popular romantic track from Jannat starring  Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan

Zara Sa

Mohit Suri's Murder 2 has a great music album. Three songs that turned so popular after its release are- Phir Mohabbat, Aye Khuda and Haale-e-Dil 

 Murder 2 Album

It is a sad track from Emraan Hashmi's Zeher. The soul-wrenching song is not very popular but deserves all the appreciation 

 Beete Lamhe 

Awarapan is a cult movie in Emraan Hashmi's filmography. Three songs that became instant chartbusters were To Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta, and Mahiya

Awarapan Album

Tujhe Sochta Hoon

This song is from the album of Jannat 2. Featured on Hashmi and Esha Gupta, it is a romantic track that became an instant chartbuster 

It is a soul-wrenching song from Mohit Suri's movie of the same name. Featured on Emraan and Vidya Balan, it was sung by Arijit Singh

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

