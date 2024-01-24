Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
10 best songs of Jacqueline Fernandez
Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez alongwith Salman Khan, this song is very popular at dance parties. The actress flaunted her crazy dance moves
Jumme Ki Raat
Image: IMDb
Badshah’s song ft. Jacqueline is extremely popular. The actress’ Bong avatar and sizzling moves in this one will make your heart skip a beat for sure
Image: IMDb
Genda Phool
This is an item dance number that Jacqueline did in a Pan-India movie, Vikrant Rona. Her moves went viral as soon as it was dropped online
Image: IMDb
Ra Ra Rakkamma
It is among the first few songs of Jacqueline where she won huge recognition as an actress in Bollywood
Aapka Kya Hoga
Image: IMDb
Featured on Jacqueline and Akshay Kumar, it is a beautiful melody sung by Sonu Nigam
Sapna Jahan
Image: IMDb
It is another dance number featuring Jacqueline, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. You can't take your eyes off while watching her sizzling moves
Sau Tarah Ke
Image: IMDb
Jacqueline earned many eyeballs while performing on this dance number. Her signature step went viral over the internet
Lat Lag Gayi
Image: IMDb
It is a romantic song featuring her along with Emraan Hashmi. Her hot chemistry with Hashmi grabbed much attention
Haal-e-dil
Image: IMDb
It is a party track featuring Jacqueline and Ranbir Kapoor. You can't control your moves while tuning to this song
Sooraj Dooba Hai
Image: IMDb
Paani Paani
Image: IMDb
Another Badshah song featuring Jacqueline in her killer moves. It become an instant internet sensation during its release
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.