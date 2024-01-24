Heading 3

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

10 best songs of Jacqueline Fernandez 

Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez alongwith Salman Khan, this song is very popular at dance parties. The actress flaunted her crazy dance moves 

Jumme Ki Raat

Image: IMDb

Badshah’s song ft. Jacqueline is extremely popular. The actress’ Bong avatar and sizzling moves in this one will make your heart skip a beat for sure 

Image: IMDb

Genda Phool

This is an item dance number that Jacqueline did in a Pan-India movie, Vikrant Rona. Her moves went viral as soon as it was dropped online 

Image: IMDb

Ra Ra Rakkamma

It is among the first few songs of Jacqueline where she won huge recognition as an actress in Bollywood 

Aapka Kya Hoga

Image: IMDb

Featured on Jacqueline and Akshay Kumar, it is a beautiful melody sung by Sonu Nigam

Sapna Jahan

Image: IMDb

It is another dance number featuring Jacqueline, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. You can't take your eyes off while watching her sizzling moves 

Sau Tarah Ke

Image: IMDb

Jacqueline earned many eyeballs while performing on this dance number. Her signature step went viral over the internet 

Lat Lag Gayi

Image: IMDb

It is a romantic song featuring her along with Emraan Hashmi. Her hot chemistry with Hashmi grabbed much attention

Haal-e-dil

Image: IMDb

It is a party track featuring Jacqueline and Ranbir Kapoor. You can't control your moves while tuning to this song 

Sooraj Dooba Hai

Image: IMDb

Paani Paani

Image: IMDb

Another Badshah song featuring Jacqueline in her killer moves. It become an instant internet sensation during its release 

