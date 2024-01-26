Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 26, 2024
10 best songs of Katy Perry
Katy Perry's empowering anthem about self-discovery and embracing individuality
Firework
Images: Katy Perry IG
A triumphant declaration of strength and resilience, encouraging self-empowerment
Images: Katy Perry IG
Roar
A catchy, summer-themed pop hit celebrating the West Coast lifestyle
Images: Katy Perry IG
California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg)
A fusion of pop and hip-hop, featuring an enchanting melody and captivating lyrics
Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J)
Images: Katy Perry IG
A nostalgic and romantic ode to the excitement and intensity of young love
Teenage Dream
Images: Katy Perry IG
A playful and infectious pop track exploring the unpredictability of relationships
Hot N Cold
Images: Katy Perry IG
A fun, party-themed song capturing the carefree spirit of Friday nights
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
Images: Katy Perry IG
A reflective ballad exploring the challenges of reality and self-discovery
Wide Awake
Images: Katy Perry IG
A socially conscious pop anthem with a reggae-inspired vibe
Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
Images: Katy Perry IG
I Kissed a Girl
Images: Katy Perry IG
Katy Perry's breakout hit, a provocative and catchy exploration of curiosity and identity
