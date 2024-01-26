Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

 10 best songs of Katy Perry

 Katy Perry's empowering anthem about self-discovery and embracing individuality

Firework

Images: Katy Perry IG

A triumphant declaration of strength and resilience, encouraging self-empowerment

Images: Katy Perry IG

Roar

A catchy, summer-themed pop hit celebrating the West Coast lifestyle

Images: Katy Perry IG

 California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg) 

 A fusion of pop and hip-hop, featuring an enchanting melody and captivating lyrics

Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J)

Images: Katy Perry IG

A nostalgic and romantic ode to the excitement and intensity of young love

Teenage Dream 

Images: Katy Perry IG

 A playful and infectious pop track exploring the unpredictability of relationships

 Hot N Cold

Images: Katy Perry IG

A fun, party-themed song capturing the carefree spirit of Friday nights

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) 

Images: Katy Perry IG

A reflective ballad exploring the challenges of reality and self-discovery

Wide Awake 

Images: Katy Perry IG

A socially conscious pop anthem with a reggae-inspired vibe

 Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) 

Images: Katy Perry IG

I Kissed a Girl

Images: Katy Perry IG

 Katy Perry's breakout hit, a provocative and catchy exploration of curiosity and identity

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here