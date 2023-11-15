Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 15, 2023
10 best songs of Ranbir Kapoor
The soothing song from Raajneeti takes you to another world with its melody
Mora Piya
Image: Imdb
It is a romantic track sung by KK. The song is among the most popular songs of RK & Deepika
Image: Imdb
Khuda Jaane
Another romantic track in the voice of Atif Aslam. The richness in lyrics and beautiful melody work very well with its ear-soothing composition
Tera Hone Laga Hoon
Image: Imdb
It is a sad song that can make your eyes teary. Mohit Chauhan's voice touches the heart with every line
Tujhe Bhula Diya
Image: Imdb
Another sad song from Tamasha, the track was a chartbuster hit ever since it got released
Agar Tum Saath Ho
Image: Imdb
A bit controversial but a great composition, Kesariya gives you a romantic vibe you might be finding somewhere else
Kesariya
Image: Imdb
It is among the most heart-wrenching songs. The music, lyrics, composition everything stands out and leaves no stone unturned to touch your heart
Aur Ho
Image: Imdb
Another song from Rockstar, Kun Faya Kun is a beautiful ode to sufi Qawali. Everything you listen to it, the song will give you a vibe of serenity
Kun Faya Kun
Image: Imdb
Badtameez Dil
Image: Imdb
It is a party track sung by Benny Dayal. Even after a decade of its release, we can still tune to it and dance like party animals
In another sad-romantic track from the movie of the same name, Ranbir Kapoor emotes all of his pain with his eyes in this song
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.