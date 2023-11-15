Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 15, 2023

10 best songs of Ranbir Kapoor

The soothing song from Raajneeti takes you to another world with its melody

Mora Piya

Image: Imdb

It is a romantic track sung by KK. The song is among the most popular songs of RK & Deepika

Image: Imdb

Khuda Jaane

Another romantic track in the voice of Atif Aslam. The richness in lyrics and beautiful melody work very well with its ear-soothing composition

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Image: Imdb

It is a sad song that can make your eyes teary. Mohit Chauhan's voice touches the heart with every line

Tujhe Bhula Diya

Image: Imdb

Another sad song from Tamasha, the track was a chartbuster hit ever since it got released

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Image: Imdb

A bit controversial but a great composition, Kesariya gives you a romantic vibe you might be finding somewhere else

 Kesariya

Image: Imdb

It is among the most heart-wrenching songs. The music, lyrics, composition everything stands out and leaves no stone unturned to touch your heart 

Aur Ho

Image: Imdb

Another song from Rockstar, Kun Faya Kun is a beautiful ode to sufi Qawali. Everything you listen to it, the song will give you a vibe of serenity

 Kun Faya Kun

Image: Imdb

Badtameez Dil

Image: Imdb

It is a party track sung by Benny Dayal. Even after a decade of its release, we can still tune to it and dance like party animals

In another sad-romantic track from the movie of the same name, Ranbir Kapoor emotes all of his pain with his eyes in this song

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here