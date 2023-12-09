Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

 December 09, 2023

10 best songs of The Weeknd

The electrifying jiffies and mystifying voice of the singer in this second single of his fourth studio album After Hours gained immense praise and recognition worldwide

Blinding Lights

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Featuring some terrific upbeat tempo the Grammy Winner's collaboration with Daft Punk definitely stands out to be one of his best songs

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Starboy

Once you tune this exceptional pop song it's hard to not vibe in 

Save Your Tears

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Released in 2015, in this soulful piece Weeknd powerfully showcases his  incredible vocal skills

Can’t Feel My Face

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Collaborating with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin this single became a fan favorite overnight 

Creepin

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Focuses on the theme of infinite love Able's soft voice and melodious cadence create an immaculate spark in this single 

Die For You

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

The thoughtful ballads and incredible melody make this song pretty hard to resist

I Feel it Coming

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Part of the singer's debut The House Of Balloons mixtape, this tune focuses on the narrative of apologizing to a loved one for neglecting her

Coming Down

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

Earned It

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

The alluring voice of Tesfaye made this song even more captivating 

This chart-topping hit from the singer's sophomore studio album Beauty Behind The Madness filled with catchy lyrics and an energetic beat 

The Hills

Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram

