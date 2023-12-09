Heading 3
10 best songs of The Weeknd
The electrifying jiffies and mystifying voice of the singer in this second single of his fourth studio album After Hours gained immense praise and recognition worldwide
Blinding Lights
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Featuring some terrific upbeat tempo the Grammy Winner's collaboration with Daft Punk definitely stands out to be one of his best songs
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Starboy
Once you tune this exceptional pop song it's hard to not vibe in
Save Your Tears
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Released in 2015, in this soulful piece Weeknd powerfully showcases his incredible vocal skills
Can’t Feel My Face
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Collaborating with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin this single became a fan favorite overnight
Creepin
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Focuses on the theme of infinite love Able's soft voice and melodious cadence create an immaculate spark in this single
Die For You
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
The thoughtful ballads and incredible melody make this song pretty hard to resist
I Feel it Coming
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Part of the singer's debut The House Of Balloons mixtape, this tune focuses on the narrative of apologizing to a loved one for neglecting her
Coming Down
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
Earned It
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
The alluring voice of Tesfaye made this song even more captivating
This chart-topping hit from the singer's sophomore studio album Beauty Behind The Madness filled with catchy lyrics and an energetic beat
The Hills
Image Source: The Weeknd's Instagram
