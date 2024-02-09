Heading 3
February 09, 2024
10 best South Indian comedy actors
With an impressive filmography of over 1000 movies spanning an illustrious career of 5 decades, Nagesh is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians of Indian cinema
Nagesh
Image source- IMDB
Brahmanandam is a name that needs no introduction. The veteran actor has been a part of the industry for close to four decades now
Image source- IMDB
Brahmanandam
A former theater artist who transitioned into acting, Jagathy is widely regarded as one of the most talented comedy actors in Mollywood
Image source- IMDB
Jagathy Sreekumar
Sadhu Kokila is a well-known name in the Kannada audience circle. He has been entertaining the film industry for more than thirty years
Sadhu Kokila
Image source- IMDB
Although relatively new to the acting scene compared to the other names on the list, he has already made a name for himself as one of the top faces in the Telugu film industry
Ajay Ghosh
Image source- IMDB
For most kids in the 90s and early 2000s, imagining Kollywood without Vivek seems quite impossible. The actor epitomized comedy, with both slapstick humor as well as witty one-liners and catchphrases
Vivek
Image source- IMDB
This actor has been a prominent figure in numerous Malayalam films since the 1990s and continues to captivate the audience with his performances
Harisree Ashokan
Image source- IMDB
Chikkanna
Image source- IMDB
This talented actor has been making waves in the industry for over ten years, consistently delivering top-notch performances
He is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians in the Tamil film industry, having portrayed some unforgettable characters
Vadivelu
Image source- IMDB
Vennela Kishore
Image source- IMDB
Vennela Kishore has been in the film industry for almost 20 years. Throughout his career, he has consistently amused the viewers with his hilarious characters and impeccable comedic timing
