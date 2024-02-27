10 Best South Indian Horror Movies

A film that took the Telugu audience by total surprise, Masooda stands out for its visual storytelling. Look out, especially for the performances of Thiruveer and Sangeetha
Masooda
It is the debut directorial of Rahul Sadasivan, who seems to ironically have a god-gifted ability to reinvent familiar tropes with his unique touch
Bhoothakaalam
It is another great Telugu language horror-thriller that took everyone by surprise. Set in a rural town, the film focuses on themes of dark magic and presents a highly engaging tale from start to finish
Maa Oori Polimera
It is an engaging film that uses both supernatural elements and psychological themes and delivers a powerful mixture of the two
Andhagaaram
Bhaagamathie stars a commanding Anushka Shetty, who stands out in every frame she is present in. It was later remade in Hindi as Durgamati
Bhaagamathie
When a neurosurgeon and his wife move into their new house, they quickly realize their house next door is haunted. It stars Siddharth in the lead role
Aval
When a teenager loses her life in an accident, she continues to haunt the man who tried to save her life. But once he finds out the true reason behind her death, he sets out to avenge her
Pisaasu
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie gets its name from the theme of a pizza delivery boy. However, the significance of the title goes beyond that, as each slice of the pizza symbolizes a unique story that ultimately forms a cohesive whole
Pizza
Despite following a simple plot, the film boasts an intriguing and fast-paced screenplay that always keeps you on the edge of your seat
Yavarum Nalum or 13B
Bramayugam
Mammootty’s latest release, Bramayugam, emerged as one of the finest supernatural movies from South India. Still running in cinemas, it is a must-watch