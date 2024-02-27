Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 Best South Indian Horror Movies

A film that took the Telugu audience by total surprise, Masooda stands out for its visual storytelling. Look out, especially for the performances of Thiruveer and Sangeetha

Masooda

It is the debut directorial of Rahul Sadasivan, who seems to ironically have a god-gifted ability to reinvent familiar tropes with his unique touch 

Bhoothakaalam

It is another great Telugu language horror-thriller that took everyone by surprise. Set in a rural town, the film focuses on themes of dark magic and presents a highly engaging tale from start to finish

Maa Oori Polimera

It is an engaging film that uses both supernatural elements and psychological themes and delivers a powerful mixture of the two

Andhagaaram

Bhaagamathie stars a commanding Anushka Shetty, who stands out in every frame she is present in. It was later remade in Hindi as Durgamati 

Bhaagamathie

When a neurosurgeon and his wife move into their new house, they quickly realize their house next door is haunted. It stars Siddharth in the lead role

Aval

When a teenager loses her life in an accident, she continues to haunt the man who tried to save her life. But once he finds out the true reason behind her death, he sets out to avenge her 

Pisaasu

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie gets its name from the theme of a pizza delivery boy. However, the significance of the title goes beyond that, as each slice of the pizza symbolizes a unique story that ultimately forms a cohesive whole 

Pizza

Despite following a simple plot, the film boasts an intriguing and fast-paced screenplay that always keeps you on the edge of your seat

Yavarum Nalum or 13B 

Bramayugam

Mammootty’s latest release, Bramayugam, emerged as one of the finest supernatural movies from South India. Still running in cinemas, it is a must-watch 

