Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 30, 2023
10 best South-Indian Thrillers on OTT
Drishyam is perhaps Jeethu Joseph’s most famous film. The film marked his first collaboration with Mohanlal. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Drishyam
Image: IMDb
Prashant Neel's debut film brought about a new kind of filmmaking in Kannada cinema, something that was not seen prior to it. Available on ZEE5
Image: IMDb
Ugramm
Told in 5 chapters and follows a Rashomon effect narrative. That is, the story moves forward as it is told by the characters in the film. Available on SunNXT
Ulidavaru Kandanthe
Image: IMDb
It follows the tale of a couple who perform a ritual at the former’s ancestral home. However, the wife goes missing. Available on SunNXT
RangiTaranga
Image: IMDb
The film revolves around two men who were wrongfully imprisoned and tortured for a confession. Available on Netflix
Visaaranai
Image: IMDb
It revolves around a serial killer who specifically murdered teenage girls. How the police engage in a wild chase to track the killer down forms the crux of the story. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Ratsasan
Image: IMDb
The film is set in 1987 and follows the ongoing feud between the police and an extremist force named Makkal Padai. Available on ZEE5
Viduthalai Part 1
Image: IMDb
The film, inspired by real events, follows a group of policemen who are investigating a sensitive murder case. Their journey follows the crux of the film. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Kannur Squad
Image: IMDb
Por Thozhil
Image: IMDb
It narrates the story of a bunch of serial killings and how the police officers decoded the pattern that the killer was following. Available on Sony Liv
The film tells the tale of a police officer and a gangster and uses philosophical and moral questions as the driving force. Available on ZEE5
Vikram Vedha
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.