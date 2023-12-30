Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 30, 2023

10 best South-Indian Thrillers on OTT 

Drishyam is perhaps Jeethu Joseph’s most famous film. The film marked his first collaboration with Mohanlal. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Drishyam

Prashant Neel's debut film brought about a new kind of filmmaking in Kannada cinema, something that was not seen prior to it. Available on ZEE5

 Ugramm 

Told in 5 chapters and follows a Rashomon effect narrative. That is, the story moves forward as it is told by the characters in the film. Available on SunNXT

Ulidavaru Kandanthe

It follows the tale of a couple who perform a ritual at the former’s ancestral home. However, the wife goes missing. Available on SunNXT 

RangiTaranga

The film revolves around two men who were wrongfully imprisoned and tortured for a confession. Available on Netflix 

 Visaaranai 

It revolves around a serial killer who specifically murdered teenage girls. How the police engage in a wild chase to track the killer down forms the crux of the story. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Ratsasan 

The film is set in 1987 and follows the ongoing feud between the police and an extremist force named Makkal Padai. Available on ZEE5

Viduthalai Part 1 

The film, inspired by real events, follows a group of policemen who are investigating a sensitive murder case. Their journey follows the crux of the film. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Kannur Squad

Por Thozhil 

It narrates the story of a bunch of serial killings and how the police officers decoded the pattern that the killer was following. Available on Sony Liv 

The film tells the tale of a police officer and a gangster and uses philosophical and moral questions as the driving force. Available on ZEE5 

 Vikram Vedha 

