10 best South Korean action stars
One of the most successful and versatile actors in South Korea, Lee Byung Hun has starred in many acclaimed action films, such as JSA, I Saw the Devil, and The Magnificent Seven.
Image: BH Entertainment
Lee Byung Hun
Gong Yoo is known for his roles in both romantic comedies and action films, including the zombie thriller Train to Busan and the sci-fi action film The Silent Sea.
Image: Management SOOP
Gong Yoo
Hyun Bin has starred in several popular action films, such as Confidential Assignment and The Negotiation. He is also known for his role in the K-drama Crash Landing on You.
Hyun Bin
Image: VAST Entertainment
Ha Jung Woo is one of the most respected actors in South Korea, and he has starred in many critically acclaimed action films, such as The Chaser and The Berlin File.
Image: Walk House Company
Ha Jung Woo
Lee Jung Jae is best known for his role in the hit Netflix series Squid Game, but he has also starred in several action films, including New World and Assassination.
Lee Jung Jae
Image: Creative Artists Agency
Kim Woo Bin
Image: AM Entertainment
Kim Woo Bin is a popular actor who has starred in both romantic comedies and action films, such as The Con Artists and Master.
Song Joong Ki is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of genres, including action. He is best known for his roles in the K-dramas Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo.
Image: HighZium Studio
Song Joong ki
Park Seo Joon is a popular actor who has starred in both romantic comedies and action films, such as Midnight Runners and Concrete Utopia. He is also known for his role in the K -drama Itaewon Class.
Image: Awesome ENT
Park Seo Joon
Kang Ha Neul is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of genres, including action. He is best known for his roles in the K dramas The Moon That Embraces the Sun and When the Camellia Blooms.
Kang Ha neul
Image: TH Company
Lee Je Hoon is a rising star in the South Korean film industry. He is best known for his roles in the action films The Front Line and Taxi Driver.
Image: COMPANY ON
Lee Je Hoon