Pujya Doss

september 08, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best sports K-dramas for inspiration

A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love while chasing their Olympic dreams.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC TV

Two young people who fall in love in the 1990s while pursuing their dreams of fencing and becoming a sports reporter.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image: tvN 

A group of young badminton players learn the value of teamwork and friendship as they pursue their dreams of winning the national championships.

Racket Boys

Image: SBS TV 

A new manager is tasked with turning around a struggling baseball team, and he must overcome a lot of challenges to do so.

Hot Stove League

Image: SBS TV 

Two friends who dream of becoming professional fighters support each other through thick and thin.

Fight For My Way

Image: KBS2 

A baseball player is sentenced to prison after getting into a fight, and he befriends a group of inmates who help him to find redemption.

Prison Playbook 

Image: tvN 

Two high school girls form a cheerleading squad and learn the value of friendship and teamwork.

Image: KBS 

Sassy Go Go 

A young badminton player dreams of becoming a champion and learns a lot about himself and his sport along the way.

Image: KBS 

The King of Badminton 

A young short track speed skater dreams of winning the Olympics and learns a lot about herself and her sport along the way.

Short

Image: OCN 

Two college students who are from different social backgrounds fall in love while working together in the student music department.

Heartstrings

Image: MBC TV

