10 best sports themed K-dramas
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: Disney+
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
This heart-warming drama centers on two young fencers (Kim Tae Ri and WJSN’s Bona), who dream of achieving national accolades, while Nam Joo Hyuk plays a young man trying to transform his life
In this drama, Park Sae Joon stars as a taekwondo expert, who dreams of becoming an MMA fighter on the brink of his thirties after leaving the sport due to failure in a competition
Image: KBS
Fight for My Way
This heart-warming drama features Lee Sung Kyung as an extraordinary weightlifting champion and Nam Joo Hyuk as a swimming prodigy as the duo consistently support and motivate each other
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Run On features actor Im Siwan as a champion sprinter who gradually learns to believe in himself, delivering viewers a brief lesson on the importance of self-discovery.
Image: JTBC
Run On
This atypical drama is about Park Hae Soo, a famous baseball player, who ends up in prison, but he continues playing baseball during breaks, hoping to resume his career after getting out
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook
My Lovely Boxer portrays Kim So Hye’s character’s ill-fated relationship with boxing, as she tries to quit to escape the emotional trauma she dealt with while training with her dad
Image: KBS
My Lovely Boxer
This inspiring drama revolves around the story of a bunch of professional badminton players and their expedition through the world of competitive tournaments
Racket Boys
Image: SBS
Thumping Spike is an underrated drama that explores the dreams of a high-school volleyball team and the star players portrayed by actress Kang Se Ra and actor Song Jae Rim
Image: MBN
Alchemy of Souls
Cheer Up screams passion as it follows the story of five high schoolers who create an inspiring bond while trying to keep their dreams of cheerleading afloat amid academic pressures
Cheer Up
Image: SBS
Set against the backdrop of romance this drama portrays the loving and inspiring relationship between male and female badminton players playing in mixed-double tournaments
Love All Play
Image: KBS