april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 best sports themed K-dramas

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: Disney+

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

This heart-warming drama centers on two young fencers (Kim Tae Ri and WJSN’s Bona), who dream of achieving national accolades, while Nam Joo Hyuk plays a young man trying to transform his life

In this drama, Park Sae Joon stars as a taekwondo expert, who dreams of becoming an MMA fighter on the brink of his thirties after leaving the sport due to failure in a competition

Image: KBS

Fight for My Way

This heart-warming drama features Lee Sung Kyung as an extraordinary weightlifting champion and Nam Joo Hyuk as a swimming prodigy as the duo consistently support and motivate each other

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Run On features actor Im Siwan as a champion sprinter who gradually learns to believe in himself, delivering viewers a brief lesson on the importance of self-discovery.

Image: JTBC

Run On

This atypical drama is about Park Hae Soo, a famous baseball player, who ends up in prison, but he continues playing baseball during breaks, hoping to resume his career after getting out

Image: tvN

Prison Playbook

My Lovely Boxer portrays Kim So Hye’s character’s ill-fated relationship with boxing, as she tries to quit to escape the emotional trauma she dealt with while training with her dad

Image: KBS

My Lovely Boxer

This inspiring drama revolves around the story of a bunch of professional badminton players and their expedition through the world of competitive tournaments

Racket Boys

Image: SBS

Thumping Spike is an underrated drama that explores the dreams of a high-school volleyball team and the star players portrayed by actress Kang Se Ra and actor Song Jae Rim

Image: MBN

Cheer Up screams passion as it follows the story of five high schoolers who create an inspiring bond while trying to keep their dreams of cheerleading afloat amid academic pressures

Cheer Up

Image: SBS

Set against the backdrop of romance this drama portrays the loving and inspiring relationship between male and female badminton players playing in mixed-double tournaments

Love All Play

Image: KBS

