10 Best Survival K-dramas
A group of people compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
A group of high school students fights for survival after a zombie apocalypse breaks out in their school
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
A high-rise apartment building is quarantined after a mysterious virus spreads, trapping residents inside
Image: tvN
Happiness
A man who lives in isolation becomes a monster hunter after a mysterious virus turns people into monsters
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
In the Joseon era, a mysterious plague turns people into zombies, and the crown prince must stop the spread of the disease
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A thrilling series following a stuntman uncovering a conspiracy after a plane crash, depicting high-stakes survival
Vagabond
Image: SBS TV
This is the story about an Unearthly being delivering condemnations, sending individuals to hell, and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
A modern-day Korean emperor finds a portal to a parallel universe where Korea is still a monarchy
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
It is a story about a detective who wakes up as a zombie, he doesn't know what to do except continue working as a detective and try and find his murderer
Zombie Detective
Image: KBS2
A group of people trapped in a tunnel must fight for survival when a mysterious gas turns them into killers
Dark Hole
Image: OCN