Pujya Doss

june 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Survival K-dramas

A group of people compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A group of high school students fights for survival after a zombie apocalypse breaks out in their school

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

A high-rise apartment building is quarantined after a mysterious virus spreads, trapping residents inside

Image: tvN

Happiness 

A man who lives in isolation becomes a monster hunter after a mysterious virus turns people into monsters 

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home

In the Joseon era, a mysterious plague turns people into zombies, and the crown prince must stop the spread of the disease

Image: Netflix

Kingdom 

A thrilling series following a stuntman uncovering a conspiracy after a plane crash, depicting high-stakes survival

Vagabond

Image: SBS TV

This is the story about an Unearthly being delivering condemnations, sending individuals to hell, and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

A modern-day Korean emperor finds a portal to a parallel universe where Korea is still a monarchy

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

It is a story about a detective who wakes up as a zombie, he doesn't know what to do except continue working as a detective and try and find his murderer

Zombie Detective

Image: KBS2

A group of people trapped in a tunnel must fight for survival when a mysterious gas turns them into killers

Dark Hole

Image: OCN

