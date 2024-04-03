10 best Tamil Horror Movies to watch

It is the story of four friends who decide to visit an abandoned mansion in a place that is said to be haunted. Later, their fun adventures change into an unforgettable experience of their lives. This is one of the best horror movies in the Tamil industry
Demonte Colony
The bone-chilling performance by Jyotika and Thalaivar Rajinikanth makes this one of the most riveting classic horror thrillers of all time, filled with many nail-biting sequences along with lots of funny and laughable sequences
Chandramukhi
Commonly known as 13B: Fear Has A New Address, it is a Tamil language horror thriller that is still regarded as one of the best horror films. Despite its simple narrative, the film has an engaging and fast-paced screenplay that will keep you hooked till its end
Yavarum Nalum
It stands out because of its unique narrative. When a teenager dies in an accident, she continues to torment the man who attempted to save her life. But when he discovers the exact reason for her murder, he sets out to avenge her. It is a popular Tamil horror thriller movie
Pisaasu
One of the most engaging Tamil horror movies that uses both supernatural elements and psychological themes along with power-packed and riveting performances by the talented cast
Andhaghaaram
The story of a single mother who struggles to make a living by working in advertisements. Her life turns into an entangled mess when a ghost starts haunting her and causes the death of people known to her
Maya
A man investigates a woman's suicide because he doesn't believe she killed herself. The primary suspects are her spouse and neighbors. As the death toll mounts, the man confronts his hidden past
Eeram
The film's title refers to the major character, a pizza delivery boy played by Vijay Sethupathi. However, the title's meaning extends beyond that, since each slice of the pizza represents a distinct story that eventually becomes a complete puzzle
Pizza
Thuneri
This one remains one of the most riveting films with plenty of horrific moments that impressed cinema lovers who are totally into the horror genre
Headlined by Raghava Lawerence, Kanchana is among the most popular Tamil horror movies. It was remade in Hindi as Laxmi starring Akshay Kumar