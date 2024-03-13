Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 13, 2024
10 best Tamil movies of 2023
Jailer is a combination of complete mass and class kind of Cinema. The film features Thalaivar in a never-seen-before avatar. The Nelson directorial is available on Prime Video
Jailer
Image: IMDb
It offers you a captivating storyline and also is a bone-chilling ride full of suspense and thrilling sequences. You will also get to know whether or not the movie is a part of LCU
Image: IMDb
Leo
The film is a tribute to cinema. It revolves around an aspiring cop who later becomes an undercover film to kill a gangster. Available on Netflix
Image: IMDb
Jigarthanda DoubleX
Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan is a strong movie on caste discrimination. Available on Netflix
Maamannan
Image: IMDb
A newly joined cop teams up with a highly experienced officer to investigate a series of murders. The film consists of all the elements of becoming the finest Tamil movies of 2023
Por Thozhil
Image: IMDb
The story revolves around Eeswaran and Sundari who hold a special bond with each other. As the film moves forward it takes a drastic turn that leads to a huge turmoil in their lives
Chithha
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 1 is a hard-hitting crime thriller. Streaming on ZEE5
Viduthalai Part 1
Image: IMDb
The period drama film is a sequel which is known for its cinematic storytelling along with a compelling storyline that is based on the renowned Tamil literature
Ponniyin Selvan II
Image: IMDb
Parking
Image: IMDb
The story focuses on the relationship between two neighbors of different generations where they find themselves locked in an escalating battle to have the parking space
