Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 13, 2024

10 best Tamil movies of 2023

Jailer is a combination of complete mass and class kind of Cinema. The film features Thalaivar in a never-seen-before avatar. The Nelson directorial is available on Prime Video 

Jailer

Image: IMDb

It offers you a captivating storyline and also is a bone-chilling ride full of suspense and thrilling sequences. You will also get to know whether or not the movie is a part of LCU 

Image: IMDb

Leo

The film is a tribute to cinema. It revolves around an aspiring cop who later becomes an undercover film to kill a gangster. Available on Netflix 

Image: IMDb

Jigarthanda DoubleX

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan is a strong movie on caste discrimination. Available on Netflix 

Maamannan

Image: IMDb

A newly joined cop teams up with a highly experienced officer to investigate a series of murders. The film consists of all the elements of becoming the finest Tamil movies of 2023

Por Thozhil

Image: IMDb

This light-hearted drama revolves around two teenagers in love, their beautiful marriage and later because of the numerous series of embarrassing situations, it leads to their separation

Dada

Image: IMDb

The story revolves around Eeswaran and Sundari who hold a special bond with each other. As the film moves forward it takes a drastic turn that leads to a huge turmoil in their lives

Chithha

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 1 is a hard-hitting crime thriller. Streaming on ZEE5 

Viduthalai Part 1

Image: IMDb

The period drama film is a sequel which is known for its cinematic storytelling along with a compelling storyline that is based on the renowned Tamil literature

Ponniyin Selvan II

Image: IMDb

Parking

Image: IMDb

The story focuses on the relationship between two neighbors of different generations where they find themselves locked in an escalating battle to have the parking space

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here