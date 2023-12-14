Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 14, 2023

10 best Taylor Swift songs for Christmas

Released in 2019, enjoy this vibrant day with this upbeat and nostalgic holiday magic of Swift 

Christmas Tree Farm

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Part of Taylor’s ninth studio album Evermore this heartwarming track will give a full-on Christmas vibe

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

‘Tis The Damn Season

Focusing on the theme of new beginnings the beautiful verses and mellifluous tempo will encourage you to leave behind the past pains on this cheerful occasion 

Begin Again

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

During  the cool Christmas day tune into this soft and melodious song to feel a special layer of warmth 

Cardigan

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Track from Swift's recent album Midnights this enchanting melody incredibly captures the aspects of self-identity and dignity and thus can be an excellent choice to enjoy this ecstatic festival 

Bejeweled

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Astonishingly featuring the beautiful voice of Swift this song showcases the excitement and joy of Christmas at the stunning New York City 

Welcome To New York

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Grace the dance floor on the glorious Christmas celebration with this magical ballad

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Set on the singer’s birthday this song incredibly bestows a beautiful homage to the essence of the holiday season 

The Moment I Knew

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Lover

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

The popular title track from Swift's seventh studio album, your Christmas Eve will be more merry with this exquisite love track 

Embracing the festive spirit with this heartfelt tune will be nothing but fascinating 

Back To December

Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here