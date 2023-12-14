Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 14, 2023
10 best Taylor Swift songs for Christmas
Released in 2019, enjoy this vibrant day with this upbeat and nostalgic holiday magic of Swift
Christmas Tree Farm
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Part of Taylor’s ninth studio album Evermore this heartwarming track will give a full-on Christmas vibe
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
‘Tis The Damn Season
Focusing on the theme of new beginnings the beautiful verses and mellifluous tempo will encourage you to leave behind the past pains on this cheerful occasion
Begin Again
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
During the cool Christmas day tune into this soft and melodious song to feel a special layer of warmth
Cardigan
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Track from Swift's recent album Midnights this enchanting melody incredibly captures the aspects of self-identity and dignity and thus can be an excellent choice to enjoy this ecstatic festival
Bejeweled
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Astonishingly featuring the beautiful voice of Swift this song showcases the excitement and joy of Christmas at the stunning New York City
Welcome To New York
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Grace the dance floor on the glorious Christmas celebration with this magical ballad
Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Set on the singer’s birthday this song incredibly bestows a beautiful homage to the essence of the holiday season
The Moment I Knew
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Lover
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
The popular title track from Swift's seventh studio album, your Christmas Eve will be more merry with this exquisite love track
Embracing the festive spirit with this heartfelt tune will be nothing but fascinating
Back To December
Image Source: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
