Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Third-Generation K-pop Groups 

Global sensation BTS redefined K-pop with captivating music, storytelling, and unmatched stage presence, leading the 3rd generation

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Beloved girl group TWICE captivates with infectious tunes and dazzling visuals, winning hearts worldwide with addictive pop tracks

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

EXO's powerful performances and versatile concept leave an indelible mark on K-pop, shining with charisma and talent

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK's fierce style and chart-topping hits set a new standard in K-pop, becoming global icons with international success

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Red Velvet's musical diversity and charismatic members offer a blend of pop, R&B, and more, standing out in the industry

Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT's innovative concept of multiple sub-units explores various styles and genres, impressing fans with limitless potential and talent

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

Dynamic sound and strong bond with fans establish GOT7 as a prominent force in K-pop

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

GFRIEND's refreshing melodies and intricate choreography garner a dedicated following, showcasing unique style in girl group arena

GFRIEND

Image: Source Music

Self-produced music and synchronized performances solidify SEVENTEEN's status as multitalented artists

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Powerful vocals and genre versatility make MAMAMOO dynamic, with a strong presence in the 3rd generation of K-pop

MAMAMOO

Image: RBW

