10 Best Third-Generation K-pop Groups
Global sensation BTS redefined K-pop with captivating music, storytelling, and unmatched stage presence, leading the 3rd generation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Beloved girl group TWICE captivates with infectious tunes and dazzling visuals, winning hearts worldwide with addictive pop tracks
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
EXO's powerful performances and versatile concept leave an indelible mark on K-pop, shining with charisma and talent
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK's fierce style and chart-topping hits set a new standard in K-pop, becoming global icons with international success
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Red Velvet's musical diversity and charismatic members offer a blend of pop, R&B, and more, standing out in the industry
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT's innovative concept of multiple sub-units explores various styles and genres, impressing fans with limitless potential and talent
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
Dynamic sound and strong bond with fans establish GOT7 as a prominent force in K-pop
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
GFRIEND's refreshing melodies and intricate choreography garner a dedicated following, showcasing unique style in girl group arena
GFRIEND
Image: Source Music
Self-produced music and synchronized performances solidify SEVENTEEN's status as multitalented artists
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Powerful vocals and genre versatility make MAMAMOO dynamic, with a strong presence in the 3rd generation of K-pop
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW