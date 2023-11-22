Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
10 best tips to be healthy in winter
Aim to drink at least 11 to 15 cups of water daily as in this cold season most people seem to overlook it
Stay hydrated
Image Source: Pexels
Winter fruits like oranges and grapes are immense in Vitamin C and flavonoids which lower the risk of malicious diseases like cancer
Eat fruits
Image Source: Pexels
Retain hygiene through regular hot baths and skincare to keep away from skin infections and other health issues
Maintain proper hygiene
Image Source: Pexels
Add enough proteins, fibers, and vitamins in the meals to be shielded from harmful bacteria and viruses
Consume a nutritious meal
Image Source: Pexels
Consumption of seasonal winter veggies like cauliflower, beets, and carrots will increase the immune power and protect you from multiple illnesses
Eat seasonal veggies
Image Source: Pexels
Sharing private utilities like cups, brushes, or plates can highly transmit deadly bacteria and viruses from one person to another during this period
Avoid sharing private utilities
Image Source: Pexels
Stimulation of the mind and body can't be accomplished without regular exercise
Regular exercise
Image Source: Pexels
Get at latest 7 to 8 hours of sleep to be vibrant and cheerful throughout the chilly weather
Get good sleep
Image Source: Pexels
It's extremely important to disinfect all of the surfaces in the home to stay fit
Frequent sanitization of surfaces
Image Source: Pexels
Don't avoid covering yourself with sufficient warm clothes at this time as avoiding them can cause numerous disease
Wear enough warm clothes
Image Source: Pexels
