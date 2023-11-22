Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

10 best tips to be healthy in winter

Aim to drink at least 11 to 15 cups of water daily as in this cold season most people seem to overlook it

Stay hydrated 

Winter fruits like oranges and grapes are immense in Vitamin C and flavonoids which lower the risk of malicious diseases like cancer 

Eat fruits 

Retain hygiene through regular hot baths and skincare to keep away from skin infections and other health issues 

Maintain proper hygiene

Add enough proteins, fibers, and vitamins in the meals to be shielded from harmful bacteria and viruses 

Consume a nutritious meal

Consumption of seasonal winter veggies like cauliflower, beets, and carrots will increase the immune power and protect you from multiple illnesses

Eat seasonal veggies 

Sharing private utilities like cups, brushes, or plates can highly transmit deadly bacteria and viruses from one person to another during this period 

Avoid sharing private utilities 

Stimulation of the mind and body can't be accomplished without regular exercise 

Regular exercise 

Get at latest 7 to 8 hours of sleep to be vibrant and cheerful throughout the chilly weather 

Get good sleep 

It's extremely important to disinfect all of the surfaces in the home to stay fit 

Frequent sanitization of surfaces 

Don't avoid covering yourself with sufficient warm clothes at this time as avoiding them can cause numerous disease 

Wear enough warm clothes 

