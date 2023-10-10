Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
10 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Best Turkish Series of All Time
Based on the life of Ertugrul Bey, the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire Osman I, this historical epic is filled with rivalry, action, and drama
Resurrection Ertugrul (2014)
This jaw-dropping action fantasy gained immense fame and acclaim in the country and overseas
The Protector (2018)
If you're a fan of revenge dramas then this heart-wrenching love story of a beautiful rural girl who intends to marry her childhood love must be on your watchlist
What is Fatmagul’s Fault? (2010)
Focused on the life of a young woman named Nehir who tries to find a way of redemption from an unhappy marriage, this drama can't be overlooked for the strong performances by the ensemble cast
One Hope is Enough (2018)
This endearing family drama centers around the struggles of the Türel family. This series got enormous praise and recognition for its realistic portrayal of everyday life
The Fall of Leaves (2005)
This powerpack action-thriller is based on the life of four high school friends, one of them mysteriously died the rest plans averaged their friend's death
Small Murders (2017)
This popular series is based on the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers Kemal and Nihan
Forbidden Love (2008)
This International hit tells the story of the rivalry and power struggle faced by the Kocovali family who is the controller of the Çukur
The Pit (2017)

Endless Love (2015)
With a powerful ensemble cast this dazzling historical fiction has become one of the most renowned Turkish dramas all over the world
The Magnificent Century (2015)
