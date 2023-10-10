Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

10 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Best Turkish Series of All Time

Based on the life of Ertugrul Bey, the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire Osman I, this historical epic is filled with rivalry, action, and drama 

Resurrection Ertugrul (2014)

This jaw-dropping action fantasy gained immense fame and acclaim in the country and overseas

The Protector (2018)

If you're a fan of revenge dramas then this heart-wrenching love story of a beautiful rural girl who intends to marry her childhood love must be on your watchlist 

What is Fatmagul’s Fault? (2010)

Focused on the life of a young woman named Nehir who tries to find a way of redemption from an unhappy marriage, this drama can't be overlooked for the strong performances by the ensemble cast

One Hope is Enough (2018)

This endearing family drama centers around the struggles of the Türel family. This series got enormous praise and recognition for its realistic portrayal of everyday life 

The Fall of Leaves (2005)

This powerpack action-thriller is based on the life of four high school friends, one of  them mysteriously died the rest plans averaged their friend's death 

Small Murders (2017)

This popular series is based on the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers Kemal and Nihan 

Forbidden Love (2008)

This International hit tells the story of the rivalry and power struggle faced by the Kocovali family who is the controller of the Çukur

The Pit (2017)

Endless Love (2015)

With a powerful ensemble cast this dazzling historical fiction has become one of the most renowned Turkish dramas all over the world 

The Magnificent Century (2015)

