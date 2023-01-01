10 best underrated K-pop boy groups
Image: Beat Interactive
A.C.E
Debuting in 2017 with five members, A.C.E is one of the best underrated groups that delve into the EDM, R&B, and Pop genres producing songs like My Girl and Angel
This new group with 11 members debuted in 2023 and their track titled Potential is one of those songs that deserve recognition
Image: PocketDol Studio
FANTASY BOYS
From intricate orchestras to melodious harmonies, this eight-member boy group has one of the best-underrated discographies in K-pop comprising albums like iDENTIFICATION, that sound like fairy tales
Image: E Entertainment
E’LAST
With five vocalists and one rapper, DRIPPIN boasts strong vocal prowess, exhibited through well-made songs like Beautiful MAZE, Young Blood, The One, and more
Image: Woollim Entertainment
DRIPPIN
Marking their debut in 2023, BXB’s short discography contains addictive original tracks like Planet, 11:59, also impressive covers like TURBO’s The Black Cat Nero
Image: WOLFBURN
BXB
Combining rhythmic instruments and rap, EVNNE has produced some of the most underrated powerful tracks like Trouble and UGLY that are worth listening
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
EVNNE
GHOST9’s music somewhat resembles the ones of ATEEZ and Stray Kids, producing songs like Think of Dawn and RUCKUS, that transcend one particular genre
GHOST9
Image: Maroo Entertainment
Formed by ASTRO’s agency, LUN8 produces upbeat and vibrant songs like SUPER POWER and PASTEL, that successfully encapsulates the members’ boyish charms
Image: FANTAGIO
LUN8
Created by Apink and THE BOYZ’s agency, ATBO has six members who are constantly showcasing their vocal prowess through tracks like Attitude and Next To Me, that seamlessly blend hip-hop and R&B
ATBO
Image: IST Entertainment
Click Here
With soulful vocals and diverse genres, YOUNITE stands out through their best songs like Bad Cupid, Love It, WATERFALL, and more
YOUNITE
Image: Brand New Music