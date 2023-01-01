Heading 3

may 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 best underrated K-pop boy groups

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: Beat Interactive

A.C.E

Debuting in 2017 with five members, A.C.E is one of the best underrated groups that delve into the EDM, R&B, and Pop genres producing songs like My Girl and Angel

This new group with 11 members debuted in 2023 and their track titled Potential is one of those songs that deserve recognition

Image: PocketDol Studio

FANTASY BOYS

From intricate orchestras to melodious harmonies, this eight-member boy group has one of the best-underrated discographies in K-pop comprising albums like iDENTIFICATION, that sound like fairy tales

Image: E Entertainment

E’LAST

With five vocalists and one rapper, DRIPPIN boasts strong vocal prowess, exhibited through well-made songs like Beautiful MAZE, Young Blood, The One, and more

Image: Woollim Entertainment

DRIPPIN

Marking their debut in 2023, BXB’s short discography contains addictive original tracks like Planet, 11:59, also impressive covers like TURBO’s The Black Cat Nero

Image: WOLFBURN

BXB

Combining rhythmic instruments and rap, EVNNE has produced some of the most underrated powerful tracks like Trouble and UGLY that are worth listening

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

EVNNE

GHOST9’s music somewhat resembles the ones of ATEEZ and Stray Kids, producing songs like Think of Dawn and RUCKUS, that transcend one particular genre

GHOST9

Image: Maroo Entertainment

Formed by ASTRO’s agency, LUN8 produces upbeat and vibrant songs like SUPER POWER and PASTEL, that successfully encapsulates the members’ boyish charms

Image: FANTAGIO

LUN8

Created by Apink and THE BOYZ’s agency, ATBO has six members who are constantly showcasing their vocal prowess through tracks like Attitude and Next To Me, that seamlessly blend hip-hop and R&B

ATBO

Image: IST Entertainment

With soulful vocals and diverse genres, YOUNITE stands out through their best songs like Bad Cupid, Love It, WATERFALL, and more

YOUNITE

Image: Brand New Music

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here