10 best underrated K-pop girl groups

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: S2 Entertainment

KISS OF LIFE

With impressive stage presence, catchy tracks and vocal prowess, this girl group has it all, and despite their song Midas Touch being a hit, KISS OF LIFE hasn’t yet got the attention they truly deserve

A few of this global girl group’s songs including GIRLGVNG, SHOOTING STAR, and UNDEFEATED made waves in the K-pop industry, however, they are still underrated

Image: Xgalx

XG

It’s really surprising that this immensely talented group, despite being the successors of MAMAMOO, is not yet a mainstream K-pop group

Image: RBW

PURPLE KISS

Since their debut in 2021, the group has gradually risen to prominence with energetic tracks like KISS and Diamond

Image: TR Entertainment

TRI:BE

DREAMCATCHER is known as a fierce girl group with staring vocal lines producing songs like BOCA and Scream that became major hits, contributing to the group’s ongoing uprise

Image: Happyface Entertainment

DREAMCATCHER

With diverse concepts that include both girl crush and fierceness, WOOAH continues to soar high with their bubblegum pop

Image: NV Entertainment

WOOAH

This talented girl group produces powerful songs like KARMA, Addicted, Bewitched, and more that transcends edgy and dark genres

PIXY

Image: ALLART Entertainment

Formed by MLD Entertainment, this underrated group is composed of diverse ethnicities’ members and their music is worth checking out

Image: MLD Entertainment

Lapillus

This four-member girl group is definitely a hidden gem that is redefining K-pop with unique configurations

PRIMROSE

Image: AO Entertainment

This extraordinary girl group comprising designated sub-units producing songs like PTT, Why Not? and Butterfly, that experiments with diverse genres

LOONA

Image: Blockberry Creative

