10 best underrated K-pop girl groups

With impressive stage presence, catchy tracks and vocal prowess, this girl group has it all, and despite their song Midas Touch being a hit, KISS OF LIFE hasn’t yet got the attention they truly deserve
A few of this global girl group’s songs including GIRLGVNG, SHOOTING STAR, and UNDEFEATED made waves in the K-pop industry, however, they are still underrated
Image: Xgalx
XG
It’s really surprising that this immensely talented group, despite being the successors of MAMAMOO, is not yet a mainstream K-pop group
Image: RBW
PURPLE KISS
Since their debut in 2021, the group has gradually risen to prominence with energetic tracks like KISS and Diamond
Image: TR Entertainment
TRI:BE
DREAMCATCHER is known as a fierce girl group with staring vocal lines producing songs like BOCA and Scream that became major hits, contributing to the group’s ongoing uprise
Image: Happyface Entertainment
DREAMCATCHER
With diverse concepts that include both girl crush and fierceness, WOOAH continues to soar high with their bubblegum pop
Image: NV Entertainment
WOOAH
This talented girl group produces powerful songs like KARMA, Addicted, Bewitched, and more that transcends edgy and dark genres
PIXY
Image: ALLART Entertainment
Formed by MLD Entertainment, this underrated group is composed of diverse ethnicities’ members and their music is worth checking out
Image: MLD Entertainment
Lapillus
This four-member girl group is definitely a hidden gem that is redefining K-pop with unique configurations
PRIMROSE
Image: AO Entertainment
This extraordinary girl group comprising designated sub-units producing songs like PTT, Why Not? and Butterfly, that experiments with diverse genres