10 Best vampire K-dramas
The Heartbeat: A gripping tale of love and immortality, where a vampire falls for a mortal, weaving a mesmerizing web of forbidden romance and dark secrets
Image: KBS
Blood: In a world where vampires exist in secrecy, a vampire doctor battles his own kind while navigating the complexities of love and duty
Image: KBS
Vampire Prosecutor: Watch as a prosecutor, turned into a vampire, solves crimes by day and battles his inner demons by night, in this thrilling blend of law and the supernatural
Image: OCN
Vampire Prosecutor 2: The saga continues with more intense cases, deeper mysteries, and the eternal struggle of a man torn between his humanity and his vampiric nature
Image: OCN
Immortal Goddess: Delve into the enchanting world of a vampire goddess, where ancient rivalries and modern-day romance collide in an epic battle for power and love
Image: Naver TV Cast
The Scholar Who Walks the Night: Set in the Joseon era, witness a scholar's quest to eradicate evil vampires while falling for a mysterious woman who holds the key to his past
Image: MBC
Vampire Flower: Experience the blossoming of love between a human girl and a vampire boy, amidst a backdrop of dark forces conspiring to tear them apart
Image: Naver TV Cast
The Sweet Blood: Savor the sweet yet dangerous romance between a high school girl and a vampire, as they navigate the challenges of love in a world filled with prejudice and danger
Image: Naver TV
Orange Marmalade: Explore the complexities of love and prejudice as a vampire girl tries to live a normal life in a society that fears and shuns her kind
Image: KBS
Bite Sisters: Join two vampire sisters on a thrilling journey of sisterhood, betrayal, and redemption, as they navigate the treacherous waters of the supernatural underworld
Image: tvN